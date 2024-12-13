KT Tunstall covers a Beach Boys Christmas classic with a 00s indie superstar

It's glad tidings from Scottish singer-songwriter KT Tunstall: the singer, known for her folk-pop hit 'Suddenly I See', has embraced the festive period by covering the Beach Boys Christmas classic 'Little Saint Nick', alongside Razorlight drummer Andy Burrows and singer-songwriter Chris Leonard.

"I love the mission of celebrating excellent Christmas Music. The Beach Boys bring us all so much joy and I'm thrilled to share our version of 'Little Saint Nick' with everyone," says KT, who is now based in the US.

"It's a joy to work with Andy, who loves making music as much as I do. Chris brings that great Irish energy and adds some extra magic. We hope it gives you more reason to dance around in your bad Christmas jumper."

Adds Andy Burrows: "The Beach Boys are such legends, and their music is truly timeless. Putting our own spin on 'Little Saint Nick' was an exciting challenge, and working with KT and Chris made it even more special. This song just radiates that holiday spirit, and we hope listeners feel it as much as we did while recording it."

The latest single is just the beginning of a big year ahead for KT, 49.

This year she revealed she’s behind the soundtrack to the new Clueless musical, due to open in London’s West End in 2025 with a brand-new batch of original, '90s-themed songs.

She was brought in by Glenn Slater, a Tony Award-winning lyricist behind shows including School of Rock, who thought KT's pop rock could provide the perfect soundtrack for the show, which opens on February 15 at the Trafalgar Theatre.

KT said: "We had this conversation about how to make the show stand out because there's a lot of musicals these days that are based on movies.

"I had this idea of paying homage to all of those amazing hits from the Nineties, so every song in the musical is going to remind of a brilliant Nineties massive mega hit, like N*SYNC, Radiohead, Green Day, Vanessa Carlton or Hansen. Basically, the soundtrack is the mix tape that's in Cher's Jeep.'

And then it will be KT’s turn to take to the stage: 2025 also marks the 20th anniversary of Eye to the Telescope, the album that catapulted her to stardom and won her Best British Female Artist at the 2006 BRIT awards. To celebrate, she’ll be playing a series of gigs, including the Royal Albert Hall and the Royal Concert Hall in Glasgow.