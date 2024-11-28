Beyonce fans have been beside themselves after rumors began circulating that she will head out on another tour next year.

Excitement levels increased after the 43-year-old was announced as Netflix's halftime show performer during the NFL Christmas Day game.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Beyonce shares rare family video with Jay-Z

However, Beyonce has delivered some disappointing news as her longtime publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure shut down rumors that she is planning on announcing a 2025 tour following her festive performance.

Taking to X, Yvette wrote: "Untrue. Nothing to report here. Whenever there is any news, you will hear it directly from the source first."

Netflix recently announced that Beyonce will be the halftime entertainment for the December 25 game between the Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens, which will be the first-ever game aired on the streaming platform.

Upon sharing the news, the streaming giant said in a press release: "Your early Christmas wish has been granted as Beyoncé will perform during Netflix’s first-ever NFL Christmas Gameday," adding that while they are keeping details of the performance "under wraps," Beyoncé is "expected to feature some special guests" from her latest album.

© Getty Images Beyonce's rep denied a 2025 tour

Beyonce also shared the exciting news on Instagram, posting a promotional video that starts off with a red rose bedecked car, which she is standing on wearing a red, white, and blue cowboy-themed dress while singing "American Requiem," the opening song from Cowboy Carter.

Fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and express their excitement, with one fan writing: "Literally all I want for Christmas this year."

A second said: "Omgeeeeeee it's happening." A third added: "Merry Christmas for real," and another wrote: "So, there's a football game at the Beyonce concert?"

Beyoncé is of course no stranger to NFL halftime shows; she made her Super Bowl Halftime debut in 2013, headlining the famed show during Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana.

During the performance, she brought out her Destiny's Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, which helped rake in a whopping 110.8 million people, making it the second most-watched Halftime Show in Super Bowl history at the time, second to Michael Jackson's in 1993.

© Instagram Beyonce will perform the halftime show on Christmas Day

She later was part of another Super Bowl Halftime Show three years later, when she joined Coldplay and Bruno Mars for the 50th annual Super Bowl in 2016.

Following the news of her Christmas day show, her family members took to Instagram to share their pride for the singer.

Her dad, Matthew Knowles, shared a picture of his famous daughter on his page, and wrote: "You continue to amaze me on a daily basis! I am proud of you Beyoncé! Spending Christmas day doing what you love most."

© Getty Images Beyonce's parents shared their pride over her Christmas Day gig

Mom Tina Knowles, meanwhile, wrote: "Don't miss it!!!!! @netflix Christmas Day."

Beyoncé's Christmas day plans will mean her family are not at home in LA for the day itself, although being in her hometown of Houston will no doubt be extra special for the star.