Katie Holmes and Suri reunite for double dose of joyful celebrations

Katie Holmes' 46th birthday will be a magical affair as she'll have Suri by her side.

The Our Town actress rings in the milestone today, December 18, and there's no wonder she was all smiles ahead of her special day.

Suri has returned to New York from college in Pittsburgh, no doubt, to be with her mom on her birthday.

The 18-year-old was pictured strolling through the streets of the city, bundled up against the cold in a puffer jacket and parachute jeans.

Meanwhile Katie was snapped in a jovial mood in 3/4 length pants, a smart grey coat and the beanie she's been favoring in recent weeks.

Suri and Katie are all smiles in NY

She picked up her daily coffee as she smiled for the cameras.

Not only will the duo delight in celebrating Katie's birthday but they'll be together for the Dawson's Creek star's favorite time of the year.

Katie's been offering up glimpses of the home she used to share with Suri, as the festive decorations go up.

© Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Katie made a stylish appearance ahead of her birthday

It's their first Christmas with Suri no longer living at their pad in NYC but she's been a regular visitor since she left at the end of summer.

Katie previously spoke about how proud she is of the woman Suri has become, telling Town & Country: "Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I'm really proud of her and I'm happy."

© Neil Rasmus/BFA/Shutterstock It's hard to believe Suri is now at college

Katie attended Columbia University when she was her daughters age and she reflected with fondness when she imagined her future.

"I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It's exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that,.

She's worked hard to keep her out of the spotlight, despite her A-list status.

© Gilbert Carrasquillo Katie is a proud mom

"What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her," Katie explained to Glamour Magazine in 2023. "I'm very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She's an incredible person."

Katie is currently enjoying her stint on Broadway in the show Our Town, and she's been praised for her performance and her radiant appearance too.

© NBC Katie turned 46 on December 18

While promoting the revival of her show on The Tonight Show, fans were in awe of her glowing complexion.

Fans remarked that she was aging like fine wine and demanded to know her beauty secrets.