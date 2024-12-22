Ruth Langsford delivers bedside update amid family member's recovery

Ever the devoted daughter, Ruth Langsford has barely left the hospital after her mum suffered a fall. The presenter, who has been posting regular updates, gave fans another on Saturday, explaining that Joan continues to recover from a "right shiner," as well as a fractured pelvis.

© Instagram/Ruth Langsford Ruth Langsford noted that her mum Joan is continuing to recover from a fall

Returning to Instagram, Ruth, 64, uploaded a new video. "94 years old and barely a grey hair…I'm hoping I've inherited the gene!" she captioned it. The TV star layered a soothing song over the clip as she applied cream to her mum's bruising and stroked her hair.

Ruth, who is extremely close to her mother, confirmed that Joan had gone to hospital last week. Posting on Instagram, the Loose Women favourite told fans: "No dancing in my kitchen peeling the veg for my darling Mum this Christmas….she's had a fall and fractured her pelvis!

"She's ok…ish, no surgery required thank goodness but she needs rest and time to heal now. She's in hospital at the moment but I'm hoping to get her home soon.

"This time last year she fell and broke her hip but recovered well…she's a very strong woman so I'm sure she'll recover from this too," noted Ruth. "[It] puts life and what's important into perspective eh? Happy Christmas!"

© Instagram Ruth had treated her mum to a spot of pampering this week

As Joan continues to recover, Ruth has been her biggest cheerleader. During her visits to the hospital, the 64-year-old has been watching TV favourites, including the British sitcom, Butterflies, with her mum. She's also been pampering Joan and joked that she'd given "her ladyship" a hand massage.

While the last week has come as a challenge, Ruth has been feeling the love from her famous friends and followers, as well as her former partner, Eamonn Holmes. After thanking everyone for their "lovely messages and well wishes" on Instagram, Ruth's ex lent his support by liking the post.

© Instagram Ruth is incredibly close to her mum

The duo were married for 14 years before announcing their split in May 2024. At the time a spokeswoman told HELLO!: "Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing."

While they are no longer a couple, Ruth and Eamonn have continued to co-parent their 22-year-old son, Jack.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Eamonn Holmes has shared his support for Joan and Ruth

During their marriage, Ruth and Eamonn resided in a £3.25 million mansion in Weybridge, Surrey. The latter has since moved out of the property, which features six bedrooms, five bathrooms and four reception rooms.

Joan may currently be recovering in the hospital, but when she's ready to leave, we imagine the 94-year-old will join Ruth at her Surrey home, which she's decorated for Christmas.