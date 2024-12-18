Ruth Langsford reveals fresh update amid family ordeal

Ruth Langsford is keeping fans in the loop, amid her mother's ongoing recovery. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the presenter noted that she'd visited her mum in the hospital, where she treated the 93-year-old to a spot of pampering.

© Instagram Ruth Langsford treated her mum to a spot of pampering after she suffered a fall

"A hand massage for her ladyship this afternoon!" Ruth captioned a video. Everly Fair's 'I Love You Always Forever' was layered over the top.

A doting daughter, Ruth couldn't be closer to her mum, who is also living with Alzheimer's. In a post shared over the weekend, the Loose Women star confirmed that Joan had suffered a fall.

Revealing what had happened on Saturday, Ruth wrote: "No dancing in my kitchen peeling the veg for my darling Mum this Christmas….she's had a fall and fractured her pelvis! She's ok…ish, no surgery required thank goodness but she needs rest and time to heal now.

"She's in hospital at the moment but I'm hoping to get her home soon. This time last year she fell and broke her hip but recovered well…she's a very strong woman so I'm sure she'll recover from this too. [It] puts life and what's important into perspective eh? Happy Christmas!"

Following her initial post, Ruth has continued to remain positive and told fans that her mum has been in "pretty good spirits" since checking into the hospital.

Returning to social media this week, Ruth added: "Thank you all so much for your lovely messages and well wishes for my darling Mum. She'll be in hospital for a bit longer yet, but she's in pretty good spirits considering and I hope she'll be home for Christmas."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Ruth has been supported by Eamonn Holmes

Amid her family ordeal, Ruth has been supported by many of her followers and famous friends, including Nadia Sawalha, Vicky Pattinson, Richard Arnold and Lisa Snowdown. She also received a sweet nod from her former husband, Eamonn Holmes, who liked Ruth's update on Joan's condition.

Ruth, 64, and Eamonn, 65, confirmed their split in May, and have not been spotted together lately. Given that Joan was Eamonn's mother-in-law for 14 years, it's unsurprising that he's reached out on social media.

© Getty Ruth and Eamonn pictured with their son Jack (L) and Eamonn's daughter Rebecca

Joan is also the grandmother of Ruth and Eamonn's son, Jack, 22.

During their marriage, Ruth and Eamonn resided in a £3.25 million mansion in Weybridge, Surrey. The latter has since moved out of the property, which features six bedrooms, five bathrooms and four reception rooms.

© Instagram Ruth resides in Weybridge, Surrey

In the months since their breakup, Ruth has has been spending time with her mum and son, as well as focusing on her career, with appearances on Loose Women, QVC and I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!'s spin-off show, Unpacked.