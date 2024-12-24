Miley Cyrus shares bittersweet update about 'heartbreaking process' in personal message

Miley Cyrus wished her fans a happy holidays and new year, taking to social media in a reflective tone as a huge year for the star came to an end.

© Getty Images Miley Cyrus has a lot to be proud of

The singer shared a photo of herself on social media, lounging on a black chair as she wore a black leather dress and cradled her head with her arms. Accompanying the editorial photo, she wished her fans all the best during the festive season before getting personal as she spoke about her own mindset going into 2025.

"It’s bittersweet saying goodbye to a year that has been so good to me, but I am looking forward to starting over again," she confessed on Instagram. "This is one of my favorite parts of not just the creative process but the way life has chosen to teach me."

"In everything I do I like to go ALL the way. Give it ALL I’ve got. ALL for it to come to an end, move on and start anew" she added. "At times it can be a heartbreaking process but I’ve always known the pieces to come back together and create something beautiful."

"Thank you to everyone who has been apart of making this year so special," she said to sign off the post.

© Getty Images Miley Cyrus performs onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

Miley's fans couldn't help but feel excited for the star, with one person declaring: "New year, new Miley!"

"I HAVE A FEELING THIS WILL BE THE BEST ALBUM EVER! AND LET'S HOPE FOR THE TOUR," another fan commented.

Someone else added: "QUEEN WE'RE SO EXCITED FOR 2025!!!! BLESS US WITH THE NEW ALBUM," continuing they were "soooooo happy for everything you've accomplished this year!!!"

Indeed, the star has so much to be happy with this year, starting with her success at the Grammys, with her global number one, "Flowers," winning her two awards — for Record of the Year and Best Solo Performance.

© Emma McIntyre Miley was accompanied by her mom Tish to the Grammys

The star was accompanied by her mom Tish Cyrus, sister Brandi Cyrus, and boyfriend Maxx Morando as she accepted her achievements. She thanked: "my mommy, my sister, my love, my main gays because look how good I look," adding: "I don’t think I forgot anyone. But I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!"

© Getty Images Brandi Cyrus, Maxx Morando, Miley Cyrus and Tish Cyrus attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards

The star would go in to win a Disney's "highest honor" at D23, becoming a Disney Legend.

"I stand here still proud to have been Hannah Montana," Miley said. "This award is dedicated to Hannah and all of her amazing, loyal fans, and to everyone who has made my dream a reality. To quote the legend herself, 'This is the life.'"

© Disney Miley Cyrus poses with Mickey Mouse and her handprints after being honored as a Disney Legend at D23 2024

Now, Miley has received a nomination at the Golden Globes for Best Original Song for The Last Showgirl.