Richard Gere and Alejandra start the year with special outing alongside kids

Richard Gere is settling into his new life after he and his wife Alejandra moved to Spain at the end of 2024. After the family's special Christmas and New Year celebrations, they started 2025 with a special trip with their two sons, Alexander, five, and James, four.

© Michael Loccisano Richard and Alejandra took a big step

Alejandra took to Instagram to share a brief glimpse into their family life, as she shared a photo of their trip to Cuenca. The snap saw Richard walking along and holding his son's hand as they crossed a bridge with their dog. The little boy had his hood up against the brisk weather.

© @alejandragere Instagram Richard Gere starting the New Year in Spain

In the corner of the photo, the couple's other son could be seen, showing that the boy was walking along with his mom instead of his dad. She captioned the photo on her Story: "Visiting cuenca."

© @alejandragere Instagram Richard Gere's two sons celebrating Christmas in Spain

The city of Cuenca is approximately two hours from where the family resides in Madrid. The 75-year-old actor said goodbye to his life in America back in October 2024, selling his $11 million home in New Canaan, Connecticut.

© Instagram Richard Gere with family

He first revealed his plans to move in April last year, telling Vanity Fair Spain: "For Alejandra, it will be wonderful to be closer to her family, her lifelong friends, and her culture."

"She was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so it is only fair that I give her at least another six living in hers," he added.

Richard Gere and wife Alejandra live in Madrid

Richard was clearly excited about the prospect of moving across the Atlantic, as he exclaimed: "I love Spain, and I think your lifestyle is fabulous."

WATCH: Meet Richard Gere's three sons

"Also, your ability to live transmitting joy and happiness. It is a beautiful place, the food is extraordinary, and the people exude sensitivity and generosity, as well as a strong will to laugh and enjoy," he continued.

The actor's two youngest sons are bilingual, and he told Jimmy Fallon: "They're going to flourish there."

Alejandra with the sons she shares with Richard Gere and his stepson too

Richard's departure from the United States came just before the election, in which he endorsed Democrat candidate Kamala Harris. He emphasized to Elle Spain that he appreciated the "strong sense of community" in Spain.

"People care about each other," he added. "You know, in my part of the world, those kinds of bonds, social bonds, and community bonds are breaking down, so I do appreciate them."

He is also father to 24-year-old Homer, from his relationship with ex-wife Carey Lowell.