Kim Kardashian reveals major change in family ahead of Christmas

The Kardashian clan go hard when it comes to Christmas, usually enjoying their annual Kardashian Jenner Christmas Eve party. Every year, the family dresses up to the nines and gathers with a number of their most famous friends for a festive celebration.

But this year, according to Kim, there's set to be a major change to the agenda this year, as they couch the typically lavish get-together in exchange for something "really low key."

The family have historically enjoyed some truly luxurious parties on December 24, heavily chronicled on social media. But this year, the family are set to take their festivities off the radar.

"Just because we have a lot of construction going on, so we're doing a really intimate family one that I'm really excited about," Kim explained. But the family will still don gorgeous outfits for the occasion, "because that's what we do."

The entrepreneur reflected to Vogue that the family has thrown "some legendary Christmas Eve parties," teasing that "they're just the beginning."

"Our kids love them and now all their friends want to come. It's such a fun tradition."

The family's last Christmas Eve party saw them adhering to a ski-lodge theme as Kim and her four kids dressed in Frozen-inspired light blue fur outfits. The mom stole the show in a figure-hugging archival Thierry Mugler gown from 1997.

The family were joined by Paris Hilton, Megan Fox, Anastasia Soare, Gabrielle Union, and more for the impressive occasion.

They have hosted a party on the date every year, with the exception of 2020 due to rising cases of COVID-19, and 1978. Previously they hosted an extravagant $1.3 million winter wonderland party in 2018, and had Sia perform in 2022.

Historically, the parties were held in matriarch Kris Jenner's Calabasas mansion, although she passed on the hosting duties to daughters Kim and Kourtney.

Previously, their parties have been attended by the likes of Drake, Christina Aguilera, and Jennifer Lopez. In 2018, John Legend joined to sing some holiday tunes for the occasion.

The Kardashians go crazy for Christmas, with Kim starting her celebrations in November. She showed off her faux snow-covered Christmas tree on social media, and has shared the return of her pianist who wakes her four kids up every morning with Christmas songs.

The tradition of having Grammy-winning producer Philip Cornish become a Christmas alarm clock started in 2019, thanks to Kim's ex-husband Kanye West, father of North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

The producer revealed that Kanye called him around 9pm that year and said: "I want you to wake the family up with Christmas songs on the piano."

"I was like, 'When?’ And he said, 'Tomorrow,'" Philip revealed on th eCan We Talk R&B? Podcast. "I said, 'Just tomorrow?' And he said, 'Every day until Christmas.'" I was like, "Are you serious?’ He was dead serious."