Kim Kardashian recreates iconic photo that 'broke the internet' in eye-catching Christmas post

Kim Kardashian knows how to make a statement, and she certainly did just that at her Skims Christmas party. The reality TV queen turned heads and brought a wave of nostalgia as she recreated her iconic 2014 Paper magazine cover—nearly a decade after it took the internet by storm.

In a series of festive snaps shared to Instagram on Saturday, Kim, 44, gave a playful nod to her unforgettable 'Break the Internet' moment.

She posed cheekily with her derriere out while a friend balanced a drink glass on her back. Captioning the post with a simple present emoji, Kim donned a plunging red leather dress that perfectly hugged her famous curves.

Despite sporting a boot on her left foot following a recent injury, the Skims founder didn’t let anything slow her down. She completed the bold look with a high heel on her right foot, proving once again that nothing can stop her from making a fashionable impact.

Fans immediately caught on to the homage to her legendary Paper cover, with one commenting: "Oh the glass picture," while her sister Khloé Kardashian chimed in, calling the post "the gift that keeps on giving."

Kim’s original Paper cover in November 2014 was nothing short of iconic. Dubbed 'Break the Internet,' the feature saw the mother of four baring it all in a series of jaw-dropping images.

For the cover, she wore a sequined black strapless gown, balancing a champagne glass on her backside as an exploding bottle of champagne stole the spotlight.

Other images from the shoot were even more daring, as Kim shed the dress to flaunt her oiled body, her signature smile lighting up the camera. It was a defining pop culture moment, cementing Kim’s status as an icon in the worlds of fashion and media.

Fast forward to 2024, and Kim is still proving why she’s a force to be reckoned with. Despite sustaining a foot injury earlier this month, she’s been unstoppable. From attending high-profile events to promoting her Skims brand, she’s making her presence felt.

Just days before the Christmas party, Kim was spotted at the opening of her Skims flagship store in New York City. Ever the fashionista, she managed to make her entrance on a scooter, balancing practicality and style with her injured foot. Even then, she didn’t forgo her trademark heels, showing off her dedication to keeping it glamorous.