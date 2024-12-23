Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian's childhood fashion gets fans talking in festive throwback

It looks like the Kardashian family has been rocking eye-catching styles from the very beginning, not just the internet breaking days we're familiar with now!

Oldest sister Kourtney Kardashian took to social media to share a throwback to when she and her two younger sisters, Kim and Khloé, were just children performing in their family's living room.

However, it's the outfits in their festive throwback that are really worth taking a look at, check it out in the video below…

WATCH: Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian perform in a childhood holiday video

As the trio sang along to Tiffany's 1987 version of "I Think We're Alone Now," youngest Khloé, now 40, stole the show with her emotive turn in the center of the group as Kim, 44, and Kourtney, 45, bobbed along on the side.

Kourtney alluded to the same as she captioned the clip: "I think we all know who the real star is here and it rhymes with snowy," and forever "momager" Kris Jenner couldn't help but marvel over the adorable shiny lamé outfits with frill necks and matching bows.

"I seriously should've been a stylist…. look at these outfits some of my best work," she gushed, and Khloé simply wrote: "IKONIK." Others followed suit by praising Khloé's early charm.

Kris styled her daughters for their holiday performance

"She always had the star quality and Konfidence!" one fan penned, with another adding: "Kim was so shy and innocent, Khloe was just feeling herself," and a third also saying: "@khloekardashian has always been so effortlessly cool."

While the three sisters are extremely close (as are their kids), in a recent conversation with Bustle, Khloé explained that the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan grew up in tight-knit pairs, highlighting specifically Kim and Kourtney, herself and younger brother Rob, and her half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Fans in particular fawned over Khloé's enthusiastic performance

"That's just my baby," she says adoringly of Rob, 37, the youngest of Kris and her late first husband Robert Kardashian Sr.'s four children. "I love all my siblings, but I think with Rob, I identify with him so much."

"I feel so deeply what he feels — the struggles that he has, or just wanting to be out of the public eye, or just feeling like he doesn’t fit in or is being judged about his appearance," she continued.

The entire Kardashian-Jenner family is very close

"I feel like we were raised in pairs: It was Kourtney and Kim, and then it was me and Rob, and then Kendall and Kylie. And I just feel like we are both each other's protectors. I love him so much. It's just innate."

She also used that logic to explain why she wanted her daughter True, now six, to have a sibling in Tatum, now two. Khloé shares True and Tatum with her ex Tristan Thompson. "Not to be morbid, but when my dad passed away, my mom — regardless of how incredible and amazing she is — she couldn't understand the pain that we felt."

Thanks to their famous dad, and then their own reality TV stardom, the family has grown up in the spotlight

"And so for True, I was like, 'I need her to have someone.' It's just inevitable that both of her parents at some point will go. And I just need her to have that support system."