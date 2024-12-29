Stacey Dooley's red-haired daughter Minnie shows off her quirky fashion style in adorable photos

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton’s daughter Minnie is a budding fashionista, if her latest photos are anything to go by.

The adorable youngster, who turns two in a few weeks, visited the Royal & Derngate theatre in Northampton on Saturday night to watch her aunt Joanne Clifton as the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella – and she dressed to impress for the exciting outing.

© Instagram Minnie Dooley with her aunt Joanne at the theatre

In a picture shared by Kevin and Stacey, little Minnie can be seen showing Joanne a little swimming baby doll whilst wearing a striped shirt, loose jeans and the cutest Kickers boots - which didn’t go unnoticed by their fans.

“Her wee Kickers,” one wrote, while another added: “Aww, Minnie’s little kickers, Scouser.”

Others were quick to compliment her red hair curls – which are identical to mum Stacey’s.

© Instagram The youngster already loves the theatre at a young age thanks to her father Kevin and aunt Joanne

The couple often share photos of their little girl on social media but choose to avoid showing her face.

The couple recently opened up about their relationship and their daughter Minnie during a special show celebrating Strictly’s 20th anniversary.

“We’re so fortunate, aren’t we? We met on the show, that was six years ago, now we’ve got a little girl, Minnie is two, imagine what our lives would look like?” she asked Kevin, as she replied: “Our lives would be completely different if you hadn’t done Strictly.”

© Instagram Stacey shared the cutest photo of Kevin and Minnie together during their festive outing

Speaking about how much they still love the show, Kevin joked: “I’d love to sit her and sort of be a bi cooler than I am, and say ‘Yeah, I haven’t really, we should check out our dances, we should have a look back, it’d be nice to have a trip down memory lane because we don’t do that often enough,.’ The truth is, we watch them all the time.”

“I love it,” Stacey added. “She’s always asking me to do Batucadas,” admitted Kevin, to which Stacey quickly replied: “Ooh I love it when he does Batucadas.”

“If I’ve ever got the hump or I’m upset, Kev goes, ‘Do you want me to do a Batucada?” Stacey added.