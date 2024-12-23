Stacey Dooley's unique Christmas tree at fashionable Liverpool home will make you double-take

Stacey Dooley's unique flair for interior design never fails to impress her doting fans, who love to see corners of the stunning Liverpool home she shares with her partner, Kevin Clifton, and their one-year-old daughter, Minnie.

On Monday, the BBC documentary star took to Instagram to show off a striking new art installation in her lounge.

"If you look carefully it's a family portrait," penned the star, thanking artist Rob Smales for the vibrant painting of Stacey, Kevin and Minnie that proudly hung above the fireplace.

Most striking, however, was the former Strictly Come Dancing winner's illuminated Christmas tree, which appeared to be decorated with colourful giant bows rather than traditional baubles.

© Instagram / @sjdooley Stacey shared a photograph of her unique Christmas tree decorated in festive bows

The playful Christmas tree was adorned with bows of every shape and colour, and topped with an oversized bright pink bow instead of a star.

Fans were quick to notice the fashionable festive tree in the window, rushing to the comments to share their thoughts on the unique decorations.

One fan wrote: "Absolutely love your style," as another penned: "Love the tree!" and a third wrote: "This tree!!!"

Stacey and Kevin's 'forever home' in Liverpool © Instagram Stacey's home office at her charming Liverpool home Strictly sweethearts Stacey and her partner Kevin, who found love after lifting the Glitterball on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018, previously owned a stunning Scandi-style property they had been lovingly renovating since 2020. However, in 2023, the couple made the decision to relocate to Liverpool "very quickly."

© Instagram The presenter's home features original features and sky-high windows Their move was prompted by a desire to be closer to Stacey's mother, paired with the irresistible charm of a Liverpool property they fell in love with after just one viewing. The relocation marked a fresh chapter for the duo, blending family ties with their appreciation for the vibrant character of their new home.

© Instagram The couple share daughter Minnie Professional dancer Kevin told the Liverpool ECHO: "Stacey loves looking at houses on the internet. Looking at interiors and stuff is her favourite thing to do."