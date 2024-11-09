Jimmy Carter achieves record-breaker status at 100 after exciting announcement

At 100 years old, Jimmy Carter is the oldest living president — a record breaking feat, beating George H. W. Bush who passed away on November 30, 2018, aged 94 years old.

© Scott Cunningham Former president Jimmy Carter prior to the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 30, 2018

But that isn't the only milestone that the former president has achieved, as he broke another record recently that may surprise the nation. Jimmy joined the likes of Beyoncé and Taylor Swift in receiving a Grammy nomination on November 8, making him the oldest Grammy nominee of all time, according to the BBC.

© NurPhoto Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter speaks to the congregation at Maranatha Baptist Church before teaching Sunday school in his hometown of Plains, Georgia on April 28, 2019

The former president was nominated for his tenth Grammy, specifically his spoken-word album, which he released on his 100th birthday, featuring recordings from his final Sunday School lesson at Maranatha Baptist Church in his hometown, Plains, Georgia. The album has a number of features from iconic artists, such as LeAnn Rimes and Jon Batiste.

© Getty Former US President Jimmy Carter arrives for a tribute service for former US First Lady Rosalynn Carter, at Glenn Memorial Church in Atlanta, Georgia, on November 28, 2023

He previously won Grammys for Faith - A Journey For All (2018), A Full Life: Reflections at Ninety (2015) and Our Endangered Values: America's Moral Crisis (2005).

The Carter Foundation responded to the news on behalf of Carter, taking to X where they wrote: "What an honor! President Carter has been nominated for his 10th Grammy Award."

They added: "His spoken-word album, Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration, includes recordings from his Sunday school lessons at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Ga."

On the record, the former president reflects on the current political climate, sharing his hope that the presidential candidates "keep our country at peace, and to be champions of human rights, of environmental quality, and of equality.



"Aren't those things you would like to have? It puts the responsibility on us as Americans to make our country better by helping to give somebody else a better life," he added.

Jimmy will go head to head with the likes of George Clinton, Barbra Streisand, and Dolly Parton for the category.

© Getty US Vice President Kamala Harris gives concession speech at Howard University in Washington, DC, on November 6, 2024

Certainly, the nomination was a dose of positive news for the lifelong Democrat, following Kamala Harris' loss of the presidency on November 6. He notably voted for her, with his grandson Jason Carter revealing he said: "I'm only trying to make it to vote for Kamala Harris," as he has been in hospice care for almost two years.

While he may have succeeded in voting for her via an absentee ballot, Kamala did not beat Donald Trump, who will return to the White House following his stint as president between 2017 and 2020.

© Chip Somodevilla The president to be took to the stage with family

Jason said that voting for Kamala was a no-brainer for the former president, revealing at the Democratic National Convention that Kamala "carries my grandfather's legacy."

"She knows what is right, and she fights for it. She understands that leadership is about service, not about selfishness. That you can show strength and demonstrate decency. And that you can get a whole lot more done with a smile than with a scowl."