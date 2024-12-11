Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie offered jaw-dropping amount to get back together again

Hollywood’s most famous and enduringly tumultuous exes, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, could be on the verge of an unexpected reunion—on the silver screen, no less.

The former couple, whose bitter divorce saga has captivated the world for the better part of seven years, have been approached with an offer that’s hard to ignore: a staggering $60 million payday to star together in a new movie.

Brad, 60, and Angelina, 49, who famously met while filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2004 and tied the knot a decade later, have been proposed leading roles in a World War II-era drama about the legendary Hotel Martinez in Cannes, France

Recommended video You may also like Brad & Angelina's bitter ongoing legal battle

Producer Danny Rossner revealed that he’s willing to offer Brad up to $37.5 million and Angelina nearly $22 million for their participation in the project.

"Right now, I think, Brad Pitt’s in the $20 to $25 million range [per movie] and Angelina Jolie is in the $15 million range…In the 50-percent range above their going rate is what we’re prepared to offer," Danny told The Post. This significant pay increase reflects the unparalleled box office appeal Brad and Angelina still command as a duo.

© Jason Merritt Brad Pitt (L) and Angelina Jolie

The film, based on the book The Hotel Martinez, will see Brad portraying Emmanuel Martinez, the hotel’s charismatic owner, while Angelina would step into the shoes of Emma Digard, his beguiling mistress and muse.

"There is a love scene," Danny candidly shared, hinting that the on-screen chemistry would be a throwback to their smoldering dynamic in Mr. & Mrs. Smith. "It’s torrid, but not salacious. Martinez was a man who felt repressed, and when he finally let loose, it was intense."

© Getty Angelina alongside her daughter Zahara, 19, and sons Maddox, 23, and Pax, 20.

The idea of bringing the estranged pair together on a film set is bold, to say the least. Their high-profile split in 2016, which followed a widely publicized incident on a private flight, has led to years of legal battles over custody and assets.

Despite being declared legally single in 2019, the divorce proceedings remain unresolved, with tensions still running high.

Angelina has previously accused Brad of abusive behavior during their marriage, claims that were investigated by the FBI but did not result in charges. In the years since, Brad has embraced sobriety, while Angelina has focused on her children and humanitarian work.

© Steve Granitz Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in 2012

Still, Danny remains optimistic. "If we can have a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, surely Brad and Angelina can put their differences aside for this project," he quipped. The producer is adamant that the former couple’s involvement would guarantee success, calling it "a slam dunk" with no competition. "Brangelina generates more buzz and box office appeal than any other pair," he insisted.

Brad, whose net worth is estimated at $400 million, and Angelina, valued at $160 million, have both kept busy with their respective careers.

While Brad has found happiness with new girlfriend Ines de Ramon, Angelina has largely stayed out of the dating spotlight, focusing instead on raising their six children: Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. The children have reportedly sided with their mother throughout the divorce proceedings, with some of the older ones even dropping Pitt from their surname.

© Chris Jackson Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt wore matching suits in 2014

Despite the challenges, Danny is convinced that the story of Emmanuel Martinez and Emma Digard is tailor-made for Brad and Angelina. Set against the backdrop of the glamorous French Riviera during World War II, the film explores themes of love, betrayal, and resilience—parallels that are not lost on anyone familiar with the couple’s real-life saga. "They’re certainly important for character development," Danny said, though he acknowledged that adjustments could be made if the duo refuses to work together.

For now, the offer remains on the table, and Hollywood waits with bated breath to see if the former golden couple will seize the opportunity. As Danny put it, "This isn’t just a film—it’s a bridge. A chance to create something unforgettable."