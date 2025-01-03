Inside the life of Luke Littler, 17: From his 'skyrocketing' net worth to his love life

Luke Littler, known as “The Nuke,” is taking the darts world by storm. At just 17 years old, he has captivated fans with his incredible talent.

Tonight, "The Nuke" (a.k.a. Luke Littler) will face the Dutch professional darts player Michael van Gerwen in the Sid Waddell Trophy final at 8.00 pm GMT.

Luke's road to the final

Littler’s rise has been nothing short of meteoric. Competing in this year’s World Darts Championship, he has already secured £100,000 in prize money by reaching the final. If he beats van Gerwen tonight, he will claim the title of youngest world champion in darts history and walk away with an extraordinary £500,000.

A year ago, Littler was the runner-up in the same tournament, earning £200,000. His sensational performances since then have seen him win titles such as the Premier League (£275,000) and the World Series of Darts Finals (£80,000), with his total prize money for 2024 exceeding £1 million.

Financial success on and off the oche

Littler’s achievements on the oche (the line behind which the throwing player must stand) are matched by his growing net worth. Forbes recently reported that his 2024 earnings, including endorsements and sponsorships, skyrocketed to an estimated £1.2 million. Once he hits 18 years old (so, next year), he’s expected to secure even more lucrative deals, particularly with alcohol and gambling brands.

Currently, Littler boasts partnerships with major companies like Xbox, boohooMAN, and KP Nuts. Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn has praised him for breaking new ground in darts sponsorship, saying on The Love the Darts podcast: “This guy is now signing major deals with huge companies like boohooMAN, which is great for darts and brings a new audience to the sport.”

A supportive family

Littler’s success has allowed him to enjoy a more comfortable lifestyle alongside his family. The Littlers recently moved into a luxurious five-bedroom rental home on Millionaire’s Row in Warrington, reportedly costing £6,000 per month. The property features an indoor pool, home cinema, and expansive gardens.

Despite his fame, Littler remains grounded and close to his parents, Lisa Littler and Anthony Buckley, and his siblings. Last year, he treated his family to a dream trip to Disney World in Florida.

In an interview with The Standard, Littler said he used some of his dart earnings to take his family to Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

“We're going to Disney and plan to do all the rides. My whole family loves all the rollercoasters. It's one of those once-in-a-lifetime trips,” he said back in May 2024.

Love and personal life

Littler’s personal life has been the subject of public interest since he burst onto the scene. He previously dated Eloise Milburn, but their relationship ended last year. The couple faced criticism due to their five-year age gap, which they publicly condemned as “vile” and “disgusting.”

Fans have since speculated about a new romantic interest after a female voice was heard during one of Littler’s gaming live streams. However, Littler has not confirmed any details, keeping his love life largely private.

A prodigy in the making

Littler’s journey began when he was just 18 months old, throwing his first dart at a magnetic board. By the age of six, he had already hit his first 180. His talent has been undeniable, earning him a PDC Tour Card for 2024-25 and a World Youth Championship title in 2024.

Littler’s natural talent and focus have made him a formidable competitor, and he’s now aiming to dethrone Michael van Gerwen tonight. Van Gerwen, the youngest-ever PDC world champion at 24, will be a tough opponent, but Littler’s confidence and form have been impressive.

Tonight’s showdown

The Sid Waddell Trophy final between Littler and van Gerwen is scheduled to start at 8.00 pm GMT. Fans are eagerly awaiting the match, which could see Littler make history as the youngest player to win the prestigious title.

Whether he takes home the trophy or not, Littler’s impact on the sport is undeniable. He has become a household name, breaking records and inspiring a new generation of darts fans. Whatever the outcome tonight, “The Nuke” is proving he’s here to stay.