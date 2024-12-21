Luke Littler's wow-worthy £6k a month home with indoor pool and cinema

Luke Littler has had a stellar year after reaching the final of the World Darts Championship 2024 plus being awarded the BBC's Youngs Sports Personality of the Year.

So it's quite right that the 17-year-old is revelling in his success. Luke has reportedly splashed out on a £6,000 per month to rent a mansion in Cheshire.

According to The Mirror, Luke is now living in the fancy property located on what is known locally as 'Millionaire's Road'.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: 8 jaw-dropping homes you need to see

This year, the sportsman is said to have made almost £600,000 so far from his darts career. Luke bagged a £200,000 prize for reaching the final of the World Darts Championship and a further £275,000 for winning his first Premier League title.

Luke and his family have left their humble two-bedroom semi-detached house behind in favour of a sprawling home that features swanky interiors, an indoor pool and a cinema room. Let's take a look…

1/ 4 © Rightmove The listing on Rightmove states that the home comes with pool and garden maintenance including the flat rent. It also says that the five-bedroom house is "finished to an uncompromising standard, with intelligent design, impressive technology, top of the range fixtures and fittings and superb leisure facilities"." It's been "carefully and cleverly redesigned to optimise and enhance space, creating a perfect balance of luxury finish and ease of living". This photo shows how stunning the kitchen is. The fully fitted, state of the art cooking area comes with a dark, modern interior with a light oak parquet flooring. There are multiple ovens, a huge American-style fridge and a breakfast bar topped with monochrome quartz marble. There are also four chairs resting underneath the breakfast bar in a gorgeous teal and gold design. To the right of one stool, we can also spot a wine fridge.

2/ 4 © Rightmove The living room is also impressive in size. While it's not known if the property came furnished or whether the family has decided to place their own furniture inside to make it their own – the photo offers an idea of how the room can be utilised. A large five-person sofa sits in the middle of the room facing the TV which has been placed into the wall. The lounge also has a gorgeous cream carpet and two skylights so plenty of daylight can flood the room.

3/ 4 © Rightmove Perhaps the biggest draw of the home, however, is the wow-worthy indoor pool. The full-size swimming pool is nestled in a large room facing out into the huge garden. The room also has plenty of seating and loungers around the pool plus a workout area just off to the side, making the entire pool house resemble a luxury gym.