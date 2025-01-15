Hugh Jackman sparks debate among fans for latest post amid new romance with Sutton Foster

Hugh Jackman's new relationship with his girlfriend Sutton Foster has thrust them both into the spotlight in recent weeks after the pair went public with their romance while on a date in Santa Monica.

Hugh's latest Instagram post has caused quite a stir amongst fans, as they remain divided over his newfound relationship and whether to support it.

The 56-year-old posted a series of photos from rehearsal for his upcoming show at Radio City Music Hall, New York, With Love, as well as a clip of him singing a tune from the smash hit movie-musical The Greatest Showman, in which he starred as P.T. Barnum.

WATCH: Hugh Jackman sparks debate among fans for latest post

While a slew of fans flocked to the comments to support his new project and share their excitement ahead of the show, some were unhappy with Hugh's choice of partner despite him having been divorced since 2023, and sought to make their feelings known.

Some of his supporters fought back in the comments, with one writing, "Maybe people need to just stop judging and keep their nose out of other people's lives. As long as they are consenting adults who cares what they do in their private life! It's called private for a reason!"

Another fan wrote a passionate message in support of the actor. "His personal life has nothing to do with his talent. People need to learn to separate the two," they said.

© Instagram Hugh's latest post caused quite a stir amongst fans

"He was married for like 27 years or something," they continued. "That was a damn good run. People can grow apart — they're allowed. We have no idea what Hugh and [Deborra-Lee Furness, his ex-wife]'s marriage was like, and they released a JOINT statement back in 2023 they were separating because they grew apart. Stop attacking this man simply for being human."

One other simply wrote, "No one knows the details of his and Deb's relationship. Every person should take care of their personal life. And not get into someone else's life."

His relationship with Sutton, a Broadway actress, marks his first since separating from his wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness.

© FilmMagic The couple went public with their romance in December 2024

The couple shared a joint statement in September 2023, detailing that they had filed for divorce and that the split was amicable.

"We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage," their statement read.

"Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth. Our family has been and always will be our highest priority."

© Getty Images Hugh and Sutton first met when they were cast in The Music Man on Broadway

"We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives," they finished.

Sutton and her husband of ten years, Ted Griffin, divorced in October 2024.

Hugh and Sutton first met while starring in the hit Broadway show The Music Man in 2022, with the mother of one gushing about her co-star to Vogue in the same year.

© Laurent KOFFEL Hugh and Deborra-Lee were married for 27 years

"He has an impeccable reputation of being the hardest working man, incredibly kind, and generous — and all of that is true. He disarms everyone, and he doesn't make anything about him," she said.

"And he's now become one of my best friends, which was a surprise, because you usually go into these things thinking, 'Well, I hope we get along.' But we just spent Memorial Day with our families. It's really fun to meet new friends after 40."