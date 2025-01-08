Today show hosts make bold prediction on Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager have a track record of calling A-list engagements before they happen, and now they’ve set their sights on one of the most high-profile couples in the world—Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

The Today with Hoda and Jenna co-hosts, who have previously correctly predicted that Benny Blanco would propose to Selena Gomez and Tom Holland would get down on one knee for Zendaya, are convinced that an engagement is on the horizon for the Kansas City Chiefs star and the global pop icon.

"Our final prediction on another couple [about to get engaged is] Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift!" they declared in unison during Tuesday’s episode. Hoda, beaming with excitement, added, "It’s happening!"

The pair broke down their theory, pointing to three key signs that they believe indicate a proposal is just around the corner—coordinated outfits, unwavering support for each other’s careers, and spending holidays together with both families.

"They wear matching clothes, and we know their families have been together, because we’ve seen it in [football] boxes and over the holidays," Hoda noted. Jenna, equally confident, chimed in: "They support each other’s careers, even though they’re both busy."

© Instagram Will Travis and Taylor get engaged soon?

"It’s time," Jenna added, to which Hoda enthusiastically agreed.

The duo have been vocal about their admiration for the couple, even going so far as to dub them America’s "royal couple."

© Getty Images The couple have been dating for over a year

Taylor and Travis have been inseparable since confirming their romance in September 2023, with the pop superstar becoming a regular presence at Chiefs games, cheering him on from the stands and celebrating his victories with his family.

Engagement rumors first swirled in December after eagle-eyed fans speculated that Taylor had blurred her ring finger in photos from a surprise Eras Tour party.

© Getty Images Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are so in love!

While neither has addressed the speculation, their increasingly public appearances and deepening connection continue to fuel excitement.

Taylor and Travis, both 35, took a major step in their relationship over Thanksgiving when they gathered with both of their families at her home in Nashville, an indication that their bond is stronger than ever.