Travis Kelce's surprising gift to Taylor Swift is his most thoughtful yet

When your girlfriend is a billionaire, choosing a gift to wow her is surely a tricky task. That said, Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, seems to be nailing it.

The NFL superstar was spotted shopping in New York last week, with photos showing the Kansas City Chiefs player browsing in TriBeCa store Patron of the New.

The exclusive store calls itself a 'multi-designer boutique', selling curated clothing, shoes, accessories and homewares – and it was the homewares that piqued Travis' interest during his shopping spree, which saw him leave the store with bags filled to the brim.

© Getty Images Travis Kelce was spotted shopping for gifts for Taylor Swift

Travis treated himself to a series of outfits courtesy of luxury Californian brand Nahmias, which he wore that same evening for a date with Taylor, but it was the homewares he purchased for his lover that we're most interested in.

Travis Kelce's gift for Taylor Swift

While browsing in the store, Travis was photographed showing special interest in candles from the luxury fragrance brand Trudon, whose exquisitely scented offerings begin at $52, ranging up to $750.

Travis could be seen sniffing several of the candles, before making his choice – and it's a gift we're sure Taylor will be delighted by, as she is known to be a big fan of the flickering flames.

© Kevin Mazur/TAS24 Taylor Swift loves candles

Not only does she reference them in her songs (case in point, "I'm fine with my tears and my beers and my candles" on Evermore's Closure), but she and fellow popstar Gracie Abrams had a candle-related accident last year while writing songs together in Taylor's New York City home, which saw the kitchen go up in flames. Revisit the moment below…

Taylor's favourite candle of all time is Tree House by Byredo, a smokey, woody scent, and it's definitely the sultrier end of the fragrance spectrum that Taylor prefers.

She sells a candle on her website, scented with oud and amber, so we suspect Travis picked something similar when shopping for a gift for his girlfriend.

© Emma McIntyre/TAS24 Taylor Swift gets excited about candles

Travis' gifts for Taylor

Travis is believed to have lavished Taylor with extravagant gifts for both her birthday, which fell in December, and for Christmas, with The Sun reporting he spent almost $175,000 on flowers and jewellery for Taylor, including a rose gold Rolex Day-Date 36 watch, a customized gold split cuff with a heart engraved on the inside from Tiffany & Co and a Van Cleef & Arpels Alhambra long necklace.

However, it's possible t the candles will have meant more to the musician, as it proves her beau really knows her.

Travis' dad, Ed Kelce, noted this was the way to buy for Taylor last month when speaking on the Baskin and Phelps podcast.

Ed Kelce shared his guidance for shopping for Taylor Swift

"Buying Taylor a present is like trying to buy Jason or Travis a present,” Ed admitted on the show, referencing Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, the retired Philadelphia Eagles player. “There’s nothing they want that they don’t already have. You have to look beyond that" he explained. "You gotta dig down and come up with something special."

For Ed, it’s not about the money. "The amount of money is meaningless. You’re not going to crush Taylor Swift with a gift that cost $100,000," he said. Instead, he’s focusing on something far more meaningful.

"You’ve got to get something that tweaks the strings of her heart that you spend 10 bucks on," he continued. "Then she’ll just be all gooey. You’ve got to find something that triggers the emotion."

It sounds like Travis followed Ed's advice!