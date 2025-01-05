Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce marriage bombshell revealed by close friend

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s whirlwind romance has captivated fans worldwide, and now, whispers of wedding bells are growing louder.

According to former NFL star Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the global pop sensation could be preparing to take their love story to the next level—possibly even before the year is out.

"I’m thinking this year they are going to get married or after football. Of course, they are going to be together," Adam, 41, confidently told the US Mirror. "They have got enough money to take each other’s money. But I do see love there. So I do see a baby and everything."

The former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback, who has known Travis since his college days at the University of Cincinnati, vouched for the authenticity of the couple’s relationship, shutting down any suggestions that their high-profile romance is merely a PR stunt.

"I think they are in a real relationship. I know Trav, because he went to UC. His love [is genuine]. When he says he is with somebody, he is with somebody."

© GC Images Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce predicted to get engaged in 2025

Adam also pointed to Travis’ dating history as proof that he follows his heart. "With the other young lady he was with, he was with her, and he found something better and moved on. But I believe Travis a hundred percent," he said.

Travis was previously in a long-term relationship with model and influencer Kayla Nicole, with whom he was on and off for around five years before officially parting ways in 2023.

Then came Taylor, and in the 18 months since, their romance has unfolded like a modern fairytale—public declarations of affection, jet-setting dates across the globe, and front-row support at each other’s biggest moments.

© Getty Travis Kelce is very serious about Taylor according to close friend Adam Jones

Engagement rumors intensified over the holiday season when Taylor, fresh off the final leg of her Eras Tour, returned to Kansas City to be with Travis.

Speculation peaked when eagle-eyed Swifties claimed a ring had been edited out of a particular photo from an Eras Tour-themed party hosted by Travis in her honor in December.

Despite the mounting excitement, the couple spent Christmas apart. While Taylor remained out of the public eye, Travis was in Pittsburgh with the Chiefs, helping his team secure a crucial playoff position.

© Instagram Travis surprised Taylor with special celebration

However, the couple reportedly reunited for New Year’s Eve, sharing a romantic midnight kiss to ring in 2024 together in Kansas City.

With both now 35 and at pivotal moments in their careers, many fans and insiders are wondering what’s next. Travis has flirted with the idea of retirement from the NFL, sparking speculation that he could be ready to trade the football field for a new chapter with Taylor by his side.

© Instagram Fans think Taylor was hiding her engagement finger

"I expect them to get engaged before the 2025 league season begins," Adam predicted.

While neither Travis nor Taylor has commented publicly on their future plans, their relationship continues to flourish in the spotlight. From Taylor’s enthusiastic appearances at Chiefs games—where she’s been spotted cheering alongside his family—to Travis’ unwavering support for her record-breaking Eras Tour, their connection is undeniable.