Barack Obama and Donald Trump's cryptic conversation at Jimmy Carter's funeral

A moment of unexpected civility between Barack Obama and Donald Trump at former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral has sparked intrigue, with a professional lip reader suggesting their conversation was far more serious than their cordial smiles let on.

The former presidents, who have famously clashed for over a decade, were seated side by side in what appeared to be a rare moment of shared reflection.

Yet according to the New York Post forensic lip reader Jeremy Freeman, Trump, 78, leaned in and told Obama, 63: "We have to find a quiet place later to discuss a matter of importance."

Recommended video You may also like King and PM honour former US President Jimmy Carter after his death

Jeremy, a University College London-certified expert who has worked with law enforcement and journalists, analyzed the exchange, which appeared to touch on global agreements.

At one point, Donald was seen saying: "I've pulled out of that. It’s the conditions. Can you imagine that?"

© Getty Images U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks with former U.S. President Barack Obama during the state funeral for former U.S. President Jimmy Carter

Though the exact subject remained unclear, speculation quickly arose that he may have been referring to his past withdrawals from the Iran nuclear deal or the Paris Climate Agreement—two key policies from Barack’s presidency that Donald reversed during his first term.

Barack responded with a chuckle as Trump reportedly added: "And after, I will" just before the live television feed cut away.

© AFP via Getty Images Barack has cryptic conversation with Donald

Before the moment ended, Donald seemed keen to ensure the discussion continued, reportedly saying: "Call me at the foy after, yep," possibly referencing the National Cathedral’s foyer. Barack nodded and replied: "Can you just… it should be good."

Donald then added: "I can’t talk, we have to find a quiet place sometime. This is a matter of importance, and we need to do this outside so that we can deal with it, certainly, today." Obama listened intently, appearing to agree.

At another point in their conversation, Barack reportedly said: "Listen to me, it’s a chore, a chore," though the context remains a mystery.

© Getty Images Donald and Barack have past rivalry

For those familiar with their tumultuous history, the sight of them in conversation was unexpected. Their rivalry has been among the most notable in modern American politics.

Donald was a key figure in the unfounded 'birther' movement, which falsely claimed Barack had not been born in the United States. In response to the persistent rumors, Barack released his long-form Hawaiian birth certificate in 2011.

Following Donald’s 2016 election victory, tensions escalated further when he accused Barack of ordering federal surveillance on his campaign due to alleged ties to Russia.

He has frequently referred to his predecessor by his full name, emphasizing 'Hussein' in what many saw as a dog whistle to his base.

Barack, in turn, has not shied away from criticizing Donald. At the Democratic National Convention, he poked fun at his successor’s fixation on crowd sizes, making a gesture with his hands just inches apart in what many perceived as a pointed joke.

Later, he compared Donald’s drawn-out speeches to those of Fidel Castro, joking that they "just go on and on."