Donald Trump sentenced in hush-money case in New York

Donald Trump was sentenced in his hush-money case in New York on Friday just ten days before he assumes his presidency.

Judge Juan Merchan was presiding over the case in which Trump was found guilty of committing 34 felonies to sway the 2016 election in his favor.

The judge ruled the President-elect would not be sentenced to time or receive a penalty. Ahead of the ruling Juan addressed the court and explained why he was giving him an "unconditional discharge."

“Never before has this court been presented with such a unique and remarkable set of circumstances,” he said and called it a “truly extraordinary case”.

The judge concluded: "I wish you godspeed as you assume your second term in office."

Trump attended the sentencing in New York virtually alongside his attorney, Todd Blanche.

He appeared stoney-faced throughout, but did speak for the first time in the trial, telling the courtroom: "The fact is that I’m totally innocent, I did nothing wrong," he added: "This has been a very terrible experience."

He ended his speech by saying: “I would like to explain that I was treated very, very unfairly, and I thank you very much."

Trump previously stated: "There was no case against me. In other words, I am innocent of all of the Judge’s made up, fake charges. This was nothing other than weaponization of our justice system against a political opponent."

The punishment was not surprising given Juan previously indicated there would be no jail time or penalties for his crimes.

Out of respect for the principle of presidential immunity, he signaled he intended to sentence Trump to an "unconditional discharge."

Trump is the first ever US president to be considered a convicted felon.

The hush money trial first began on April 15 2024, one year after Trump was charged with 34 felony counts for falsifying business records in an attempt to silence his alleged mistress, Stormy Daniels, ahead of his 2016 run for president, which prosecutor Alvin Bragg claimed directly impacted the election.

In May 2024, a jury found the former president guilty on all counts.

Trump is adamant the trial was rigged and after the original verdict, he claimed: "Our whole country is being rigged right now. This was done by the Biden administration in order to wound or hurt an opponent, a political opponent."

The sentencing came ahead of his January 20 inauguration when he's poised to return to the White House as the 47th President of the United States.