Steph McGovern shares rare photo of daughter as she makes big career move

TV presenter and author Steph McGovern has shared a sweet insight into a major first with her rarely-seen daughter.

In a post shared to Instagram on Sunday, the mother-of-one offered fans an insight into her West End debut which was made all the more special thanks to her daughter's attendance.

Although Steph, who used to present Steph's Packed Lunch, keeps her five-year-old daughter away from the spotlight, she did include a rare family photograph that showed the youngster sitting on her mother's shoulders.

She looked adorable in the snapshot dressed in a pair of star-stewn leggings and a navy puffer jacket emblazoned with pastel flowers and animals. Steph, meanwhile, rocked a vibrant green bomber jacket and a slick of punchy red lipstick.

Bursting with pride, she wrote in her caption: "One night at the London Palladium - making my West End debut - with my little girl watching.

"I've always loved the @palladiumpanto so to be in it (briefly) this year was amazing. Throughout the run of Robin Hood they've had different people playing King Richard… including James Corden, Dawn French, Ian McKellen… and me."

She continued: "I did a matinee and evening show one Saturday before Christmas. This video is a little flavour of it. I'm sure Andrew Lloyd Webber will be calling soon (not). Seriously though the cast and crew are brilliant and it was a proper laugh. Having my 5 year old in the audience (and shouting 'that's my mama' when I came on) was amazing."

Steph's fans and friends quickly inundated the comments section with messages of congratulations. "Bet she was so proud of you," wrote one, while a second noted: "Amazing well done Steph, hope you had a wonderful Christmas and new year," and a third added: "We just got back from seeing this afternoon's show. It was fabulous. So much fun."

Steph's family life

Although Steph is notoriously private about her family life, she has occasionally opened up about her motherhood journey, as well as her relationship.

During an interview with Yours magazine, Steph shared: "What I've learned about relationships is you have to put in the effort. It's about listening. For example, if I'm ill, I like to be left alone to get on with it – no fuss. Whereas my partner likes to be taken care of."

Meanwhile, during a chat with Woman & Home, the former BBC Breakfast star discussed a possible family expansion. On the subject of welcoming additional children, she told the publication: "I don't think more children are on the cards. It's a bit like the Strictly question."

"It feels like a no but I'm not going to say a definite no because you don't know."