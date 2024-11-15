Steph McGovern unveils edgy hair transformation after total image overhaul

Steph McGovern has a brand new look – and we are here for it. The former Steph's Packed Lunch presenter took to Instagram to unveil her edgy hair makeover this week, and she's looking absolutely fabulous.

The TV personality, 42, looked incredible as she showcased her brand new hairdo with a fresh, icy blonde colour and a dramatic side parting.

© Instagram Steph McGovern has unveiled an edgy hair makeover

A dark red lip completed her image overhaul. "Chop and change. Thanks to colour + cut king @theofficiallewispallett - we went full head blonde. More maintenance obvs but just fancied a change," she wrote.

Another photo shared this week by the Channel 4 star showcased her style evolution in terms of her clothing, too.

“Same chair……different year. Back in Belfast. One of my fave cities in the world Will reveal why I’m here very soon……,” she wrote.

© Instagram The presenter showed off her icy blonde locks and dramatic side parting

The latest snap showed Steph rocking a very chic - and on-trend - mackintosh with burgundy sleeves and khaki embellishments.

The statement jacket was paired with cropped wide-leg trousers in black, a graphic knit and very cool (or dare we say hipster) glasses.

© Instagram Steph has also had a 'cool girl' image makeover to boot

In the 'before' photo, Steph posed in figure-hugging pleather leggings and a bright green coat.

We don't know whether Steph has got herself a new stylist – but whatever she's doing, it's working!

© Instagram This photo from 2023 shows off her image overhaul

Steph's personal life away from the cameras

Since Channel 4 cancelled her flagship daytime show, Steph's Packed Lunch, a year ago, the broadcaster has been quietly working on her next move.

© Instagram The presenter has chosen to keep her daughter out of the limelight

Back in July, Steph announced that she'd written a new book titled Deadline, a fast-paced crime thriller. She also recently confirmed her supporting role in Smoggie Queens, a new BBC Three sitcom.

Set in Middlesbrough, the upcoming series follows a group of friends who are extremely proud of their North Eastern hometown, as well as their place in the LGBTQ+ community.

The show is close to Steph's heart since in real life she is loved up with her TV producer girlfriend, whose identity she has not publicly disclosed.

The pair live in Yorkshire with their daughter, residing in a fun and colourful home brimming with personality.

© Instagram She has been focusing on her next career chapter

Discussing her decision to keep her child and partner out of the spotlight, Steph previously told The Daily Express: "I would just get too mad if I started reading negative things about them.

"My daughter has no choice and my partner's not in the public eye, so I wouldn't want to subject them to the opinion of others."