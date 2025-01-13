Susan Lucci shares new update that left her with 'tears streaming down' her face in NYC

Susan Lucci has shared a glimpse inside her weekend in New York City, and it was certainly emotional!

The All My Children alum is incredibly passionate about the arts and was left with "tears streaming down" her face during one point.

Susan and her friends went to watch "Our Town" in Broadway, and the performance left the group so moved that they were left tearful.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meet Susan Lucci's striking daughter

Sharing a picture of her sitting in her theater seat while holding up the show's brochure, she wrote: "What a great weekend with great friends—at a great production of OUR TOWN on Broadway!!! Timely and timeless—entire audience on our feet/standing ovation with tears streaming down our faces, our hearts so touched."

"Our Town" has received rave reviews from those who have seen it since it premiered in New York City in September.

© Instagram Susan Lucci revealed what made her emotional while in NYC

Susan was one of the lucky audience members getting to watch it ahead of its final show on January 19.

The award-winning actress has been spending time in the city ahead of her special All My Children at 55 talk in Manhattan on January 14.

She will be taking part in a live chat with Andy Cohen while talking about the popular long-running soap, with special guests including Kelly Ripa and Eva LaRue.

© Instagram Susan with her friends watching "Our Town"

Susan played Erica Kane on the long-running show, which ran between 1970 and 2011.

The actress is starting the new year with an action-packed schedule, after enjoying some well-deserved downtime over the holidays with her loved ones.

Susan had a busy time over the festive season

This included celebrating her 78th birthday on December 23 with her children and grandchildren. 2024 was a busy year all round for the star too.

In September, she stepped out for New York Fashion Week, where she even closed Dennis Basso's show.

© Instagram The All My Children star with her family during her birthday celebrations

This was her runway debut and she walked out to I'm Every Woman by Whitney Houston, dressed in a green off-the-shoulder gown.

The star opened up about the experience afterwards on social media, writing: "Good morning! Arriving at Good Day NY wearing fabulous Dennis Basso polka dot creation! Love him—and so honored to be the finale of his Fashion Week gorgeous Spring/Summer collection 2025 yesterday in NY!!!"

She was also awarded the Spirit of Life Award at the annual City of Hope gala in New York City back in June.

© Patrick McMullan Susan on the red carpet

City of Hope was founded in 1913, with the mission to make hope a reality for all touched by cancer and diabetes.

Susan told HELLO! before the event: "I have to acknowledge how prestigious it really is to receive this award from The City of Hope. I know the list of former recipients and I'm very honored to be in their presence. And also, my goodness, it's very humbling.

"You just go along in your life and try to do the best you can, but to be acknowledged by the City of Hope for contributions to women's health is just more than I could have ever expected or hoped for. And so I'm very, very honored indeed to accept this award."