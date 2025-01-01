Susan Lucci shares cryptic message about being 'overwhelmed'

Susan Lucci had a wonderful time over the holidays, but just before things got underway, she posted a cryptic message on social media about feeling overwhelmed.

The All My Children alum took to Instagram in the buildup to Christmas to post a caption that read: "Cut yourself some slack, you're doing better than you think."

Alongside the quote, she wrote: "Feeling overwhelmed?" Fans resonated with the message, with one responding: "I really needed to hear this," while another wrote: "Thank you for your wise words Susan." A third added: "You are an amazing soul."

Susan certainly had a lot going on over the festive season, including a big birthday celebration with her beloved family.

The star turned 78 on December 23 and along with a meal with her loved ones - including her two children - she went on a trip to NYC with her friends.

She's had a very busy year too, which has seen her travel around Europe, and attend several high-profile red carpet events.

She was awarded the Spirit of Life Award at the annual City of Hope gala in New York City back in June, and gave a powerful speech.

City of Hope was founded in 1913, with the mission to make hope a reality for all touched by cancer and diabetes.

Susan told HELLO! before the event: "I have to acknowledge how prestigious it really is to receive this award from The City of Hope. I know the list of former recipients and I'm very honored to be in their presence. And also, my goodness, it's very humbling.

"You just go along in your life and try to do the best you can, but to be acknowledged by the City of Hope for contributions to women's health is just more than I could have ever expected or hoped for. And so I'm very, very honored indeed to accept this award."

The soap alum also opened up about the lessons she's learnt from the past few years, which have seen her undergo multiple heart surgeries, as well as losing her beloved husband, Helmut Huber, in 2022.

She said: "Ultimately, I have learned that resilience isn’t about bouncing back; it’s about bouncing forward with newfound wisdom and resilience. My biggest rocks have undeniably been the unwavering support of my friends and family.

Their unconditional love has been an anchor that has kept me grounded and a constant reminder that I am never alone."

Susan is mom to Liza Huber, 49, and Andreas Huber, 36, who she shares with her late husband. She is also a doting grandmother, and loves nothing more than spending time with her loved ones.