Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie get fans talking with photos ahead of fresh start on Today

Today viewers are eagerly awaiting the show on January 13, when Craig Melvin will officially take his place alongside Savannah Guthrie on the first hour of the show.

Craig has taken over from Hoda Kotb after a big shake-up for NBC.

But ahead of the big day, Craig and Savannah already set tongues wagging.

Rather than spending the weekend relaxing in preparation for their early start, they jetted out of New York for another assignment.

Craig and Savannah shared a look at their antics on social media where they were in Tampa, Florida interviewing NBC's Sunday Night Football's Mike Tirico.

Savannah and Craig's fans are excited to see them in their new role

They posted snapshots of them with the American sportscaster and urged viewers to tune in on Monday to watch their interview.

Both Craig and Savannah also posted snapshots of their new promotional photos for Today and they were inundated with messages from fans.

The co-hosts were beaming alongside one another and looked completely at ease as they prepared for their latest adventure.

The pair jetted to Florida for their assignment

Their social media followers wished them the best of luck and said they couldn't wait to watch the new partnership.

Many also said they'd miss Hoda but were excited to see Craig and Savannah's on-screen chemistry.

Others quipped that they hoped they'd make it back to New York in time for their early start on Today.

© Getty Images Craig is looking forward to his new role

Hoda also sent a heartfelt message to her former co-stars and told them to "knock 'em dead."

Her send-off was emotional on January 10 but Hoda is already reveling in her new morning routine.

She took to Instagram with a photo showing her 3am wake-up call was turned off.

"No alarm......whaaaaaaaaattttt????" she wrote alongside the snapshot of her phone.

Savannah was one of the first to comment and added: "Girrrrrrrl so happy for yo play what am I still awake."

There wasn't a dry eye in Studio 1A on Friday as Hoda bid farewell to her Today Show family after a nearly three-decade career at NBC News.

© NBC Hoda paid tribute to all her Today co-stars on her last day

While Craig is taking over on the first hour, Jenna Bush Hager will now host her new show Today with Jenna and Friends with famous guests rotating in the role.

Hoda will focus on her family and spend more time with her children, Haley and Hope.

She's also branching out into the wellness sector and recently revealed her plans.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Hoda is branching into the wellness sector

Appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday, Hoda shared an insight into her future plans and revealed her next business endeavor.

"I am starting a wellness app and company that will involve retreats and a podcast and all kinds of things that we can get together, do things that I love," she told host Kelly Clarkson.

"It's not like going to Mexico with your girls, which is fun, but this is something that when you leave, you'll go like, 'Oh my gosh. I feel transformed. I feel different.'"

Hoda is still "in the building process" of her company which she plans to launch in the spring.