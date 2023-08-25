Exclusive: Tyson and Paris Fury's surprise discussions about leaving Morecambe

At Home with the Furys has been a Netflix success, but are the family leaving their huge Morecambe mansion?

Tyson Fury and his wife Paris invited cameras into their Morecambe family mansion for their Netflix show, At Home with the Furys. The couple have carefully curated the home to their luxurious tastes with a lavish master bedroom and giant 'Gypsy King' mural in the garden, but are they set to leave this property behind?

Speaking to HELLO!, Tyson admitted that this house probably isn't their "forever home" and he disclosed surprising plans to move somewhere very different.

When quizzed if he would live elsewhere, the heavyweight boxing champion said: "I do like where we are. It's a beautiful house and I do like Morecambe, but I don't think it's our forever home. My forever home has lots of land and maybe a couple of mountains, a lake, that sort of thing. Like lots of outbuildings and stuff, and where I live now doesn't have that facility, so it's not really where I want to be forever."

He continued: "I want to be able to drive a golf buggy to the mailbox, I want to go fishing in my own lake, I want to climb my own mountain!"

His wife Paris wasn't so sure that Tyson's ambitious plans would actually happen, but she didn't rule out a relocation.

The mum-of-six said: "I would be open to the idea. I like our home at the minute. See Tyson likes space, but I'm happy with the space we've got whereas he likes more space and land. But I don't think we'd move very far. We wouldn't be going far afield if we did…We keep having this conversation about rural lands and all this, but Tyson can't stand mess and mud and dirt. So I'd love to see how that would pan out."

Their current home, which they share with kids Venezuela, Prince, Tyson, Valencia, Adonis and Athena, was showcased in the nine episodes.

The growing family have vast large kitchen with plenty of cupboard space and a mammoth, seemingly never-ending glass-topped table. Oh, and not forgetting the giant chandelier hanging in the centre of the room!

During episode one of the family's show, the couple were seen waking the children up, and their young son Prince Adonis was seen sleeping in their massive marital bed. The lavish bedroom features panoramic windows of the neighbouring view and each one has been trimmed with decadent velour curtains.

The Furys have a unique garden

There were some off-limits places in the house though, and that's the bathrooms. Paris vetoed the film crew recording in there, so we don't get to see their lavish loos.