Tommy Fury reveals real reason for split two days before Molly-Mae show release

Boxer Tommy Fury has addressed his split from fiancée Molly-Mae Hague, revealing the real reason behind their breakup.

During a new interview with Men's Health, the father-of-one, who met Molly on Love Island, explained how he became dependent on alcohol following a boxing injury – a move which ultimately led to their relationship breakdown.

© Getty Images Molly-Mae and Tommy were together for five years

"We broke up because I had a problem with alcohol and I couldn't be the partner that I wanted to be anymore. It kills me to say it, but I couldn't. I loved a pint of beer, loved to drink," he told the publication.

Elsewhere in the interview, Tommy, 25, squashed rumours that he cheated on Molly, saying: "Cheating was never a thing. You can ask Molly this yourself. It was the drink, and the drink is not a good thing."

He continued: "You need to get a grip of it. If you're in the same spot as me, where you just think that it's going to cure all your problems, it doesn't. You wake up even worse and you want to drink more to try and feel happy again. That's the cycle of it."

Former couple Molly-Mae and Tommy announced their shock split back in August 2024 via social media. In a post shared to her Instagram followers, the influencer, 25, wrote: "Never in a million years did I think I'd ever have to write this.

"I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end. I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority.

© Getty Images The pair got engaged in July 2023

"I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years. You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it's right to share this with you all. Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks, please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time. I'll be back when it feels right."

Tommy, meanwhile, shared his own statement in which he detailed his heartbreak and cited their daughter Bambi as their main priority.

© Instagram Molly-Mae and Tommy share one daughter together

The boxer's new split revelation comes just two days ahead of Molly-Mae's documentary series which will air on Amazon Prime.

The six-part series, titled Molly-Mae: Behind It All, promises to "take viewers beyond the headlines to uncover the real Molly-Mae, following her journey after her highly publicised break-up" as well as showcasing the "challenges of motherhood" and launching "her biggest business venture to date."

© @mollymae Molly-Mae's new series airs on 17 January

The first three episodes will air on 17 January, while the final three will drop in Spring 2025.

