Why Timothée Chalamet's London premiere entrance is so iconic

Timothée Chalamet just proved that he takes method acting very seriously. If you thought Bob Dylan defied all the rules throughout his stellar career, look no further as Timothée just graced the red carpet in London for A Complete Unknown on a Lime bike.

© Getty Images The actor arrived to the premiere on a Lime Bike

According to the 29-year-old actor, the days of arriving at a star-studded event in a pristine limousine with a glamorous female drenched in Versace on your arm are long gone. The way to now make an entrance is to ride the capital city's iconic electric bike, while your beautiful plus one, in this case Timothée's girlfriend Kylie Jenner, is nowhere to be seen.

The actor who portrays the American singer-songwriter cycled down the red carpet while donning a stylish custom Martin Rose navy suit layered over a silk shirt that was embossed with a quirky blue, green and black swirl pattern. The double-breasted jacket featured the label's signature oversized sleeves and was paired with slim-leg trousers.

© Getty Images Timothee wore custom Martine Rose

The Wonka star even propped up his bike on the carpet and ensured he completed the hire process as he took a photo of the bold bike on his phone.

© Getty Images The star posed on the red carpet with the bike

Directed by James Mangold, the biopic follows Bob Dylan in the early days of the 1960s and his controversial decision to go electric with his performance at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival.

Timothée has fashionably echoed the singer throughout his press tour as he intertwined his slick personal style with a touch of Bob Dylan edge. The star has donned the likes of Prada and Celine with leather suit coats and tailored pants, while also leaning into Boho with pieces from Chemena Kamali’s Chloé.

The star referenced an outfit Bob Dylan wore to the Sundance Film Festival in 2003 through a leather Celine jacket, a tartan scarf, a gray beanie, and streaked blonde hair. Another memorable moment occurred during the first A Complete Unknown premiere in Los Angeles as Timothée oozed style in a monochrome Prada ensemble that featured a slew of quirky pins to reference the '60s star.

© Getty Timothee Chalamet debuted his blonde transformation

Turning up on a Lime bike isn't the first surprise Timothée has graced fans with. The actor also arrived at the Hollywood premiere holding a Beyblade, revealed his knowledge of American football on ESPN, and surprised a marching band at the University of Minnesota.

Monica Barbaro, who plays singer Joan Baez in the film, and Edward Norton, who plays Pete Seeger, were also in attendance at London's BFI Southbank.