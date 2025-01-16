Kelvin and Liz Fletcher team up for major announcement: 'Going to be an exciting few months'

Kelvin Fletcher and wife Liz dropped in on Thursday's edition of Lorraine where the farming couple shared an exciting announcement about their lives.

Speaking to Lorraine Kelly, the pair revealed that they would exclusively be filming with Lorraine for the next few months, allowing fans insights into their lives as farmers, as well as being parents to four young children. "Over the next few weeks and months we're going to be sharing with you and the viewers a bit of an exclusive insight into our life on the farm," Liz explained.

"It's going to be an exciting few months with you guys."

Joking about how their children have coped with living on a farm, Liz joked: "The kids are all at different ages so Marnie and Milo are definitely a help, the twins are an absolute liability."

Kelvin added: "I think the best thing about having the kids for me is their understanding of the responsibility you have with a farm and the privilege it is. Understanding where our food comes from the hard work, the ups and downs."

Kelvin and Liz opened their family farm following the COVID pandemic, with the former Emmerdale star explaining to Lorraine: "Hollywood to Cheshire, I didn't quite plan for that, it's funny how things turn out and with our family now, it’s a life that we never envisaged but it's a life we can't imagine not being like that."

Kelvin and Liz are parents to Marnie, Milo and twins Maximus and Mateusz. Back in 2023, when the pair confirmed their television return, they made it a family affair by getting all of their children involved in the announcement.

The proud parents were seen carrying one of their young twins. Meanwhile, Marnie was bottle feeding a baby goat, which Milo helped to hold in place.

The pair purchased their 120-acre farm in the Peak District back in 2021, and speaking exclusively to HELLO!, they opened up about the challenges they faced as they moved their growing family there.

Liz explained: "It was something we had no idea what to do. And although Kelvin had been a farmer in Emmerdale for 20 years, he had absolutely no idea what to do with livestock. We've learned from day one, and I saw Kelvin do some stuff in the barn the other day and I actually said, 'I cannot believe how much you've come on."

