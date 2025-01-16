Carrie Underwood takes fans up close and personal ahead of inauguration performance: 'Don't miss it'

Ahead of her performance at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20, Carrie Underwood is sharing deeper insight into her music.

The country music singer, 41, collaborated with fellow musician Cody Johnson last year on the duet "I'm Gonna Love You," which was released as the lead single from the deluxe edition of his album Leather.

The duet was released in September and went on to become a top-40 hit, the most recent for either artist, Carrie's highest charting single in the US since 2021's "If I Didn't Love You" with Jason Aldean.

To promote the track further, Cody announced on Wednesday, January 15 that he would be releasing a more intimate version of the track, that being a studio visualizer music video.

"Excited to be sharing something with y'all tomorrow! Set your reminders so you don't miss it," the pair teased on social media, and then on Thursday, they dropped a video of the process of recording the track in the studio.

The visual featured some more heartfelt moments between the friends in between studio takes, taking viewers up close and personal with the song.

"Y'all are still loving 'I'm Gonna Love You', so we just dropped our studio visualizer on @youtube now. Check it out!" Cody wrote alongside it on social media.

Next week, Carrie will take to the stage at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington D.C. to sing "America the Beautiful" with the Armed Forces Choir and the US Naval Academy Glee Club. After the news of her performance attracted controversy, she broke her silence with a statement, obtained by Today.com.

"I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event. I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future."

© Getty Images Cody and Carrie performed their duet at the 58th Annual CMA Awards on November 20, 2024

Joining the country music star are opera singer Christopher Macchio, who will perform the National Anthem, Lee Greenwood singing his 1984 hit "God Bless America," and the Village People.

The latter shared a statement as well on their official Facebook page, which read: "We are announcing today that VILLAGE PEOPLE have accepted an invitation from President Elect Trump's campaign to participate in inaugural activities, including at least one event with President Elect Trump."

© Getty Images Carrie will return to "American Idol" with the newest season, premiering on March 9

"We know this won't make some of you happy to hear, however we believe that music is to be performed without regard to politics. Our song 'Y.M.C.A.' is a global anthem that hopefully helps bring the country together after a tumultuous and divided campaign where our preferred candidate lost."

"Therefore, we believe it's now time to bring the country together with music which is why VILLAGE PEOPLE will be performing at various events as part of the 2025 Inauguration of Donald J. Trump."

© Getty Images "We believe it's now time to bring the country together with music."

Carrie will then return to the air later this year on March 9, when she makes her first appearance as the newest member of the judging panel on American Idol season 23.