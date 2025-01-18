Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The celebrities expected to attend Donald Trump's inauguration: from Carrie Underwood to Elon Musk
Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump look on during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center on November 06, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Americans cast their ballots today in the presidential race between Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as multiple state elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress© Getty Images

Trump will be named the country's 47th President on January 20

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
On January 20, President-elect Donald Trump will officially be named the 47th President of the United States of America, succeeding Joe Biden.

This year's inauguration happens to fall on Martin Luther King Jr. day, and despite the public holiday, several notable figures are expected to attend the inauguration and oath ceremony in Washington D.C.

Ahead of the Trumps' return to the White House, here's a list of all the celebrities who will likely be present at the inauguration at the U.S. Capitol Building…

1/5

From L to R, former US President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President George W. Bush, his wife Laura Bush, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, Vice President Kamala Harris, President-elect Donald rump and his wife Melania Trump attend the State Funeral Service for former US President Jimmy Carter at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on January 9, 2025.© Getty Images

All the living former Presidents

As with Jimmy Carter's funeral on January 9, all the living former Presidents are expected to be in attendance at the inauguration. That means Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.

President Biden will also be present to hand over the White House and the Oval Office to Trump, a favor that was not accorded to him when he was named 46th President on January 20, 2021 from Trump himself.

A majority of the former First Ladies will also be in attendance, including Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush and Dr. Jill Biden, as well as members of the Trump family.

2/5

Elon Musk; Jeff Bezos; Mark Zuckerberg© Getty Images

Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg

Close Trump aide Elon Musk was the first to be confirmed to be attending the inauguration. A report then emerged that he, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg will attend and be seated together, despite being noted tech competitors.

The three billionaires will reportedly be seated "on the platform" close to other cabinet officials, which Elon confirmed by simply tweeting "honored." The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has donated over a quarter of a billion dollars to the Trump campaign.

Meta has also donated $1 million to the Trump inaugural fund, with the company recently altering their content moderation policies to fit the incoming administration. Jeff, fresh off the launch of SpaceX competitor Blue Origin's new rocket, owns the Washington Post, which declared that they would not be endorsing a Presidential candidate this year for the first time.

3/5

Carrie Underwood on stage at the Opry in Nashville

Carrie Underwood

Among the musicians slated to perform, the marquee name is Carrie Underwood. The American Idol judge, who'd long kept her political affiliations closely guarded, was confirmed as a performer on January 13.

According to a copy of the programme given to the PA Agency, she will perform "America the Beautiful" with the Armed Forces Choir and the US Naval Academy Glee Club. She broke her silence on the news with a statement, obtained by Today.com.

"I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event. I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future."

4/5

Chad Freeman, James Kwong, J.J. Lippold, Victor Willis, Angel Morales and Sonny Earl of Village People at go90 + Streamys After Party at Poppy on September 26, 2017 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images

The Village People, Lee Greenwood and Christopher Macchio

Another performer listed for the day is opera singer Christopher Macchio, who will perform the National Anthem. Country music singer Lee Greenwood, who is a close friend of Trump's, will also perform his 1984 hit "God Bless the USA."

The Village People will also be performing at the inauguration, likely their hit "Y.M.C.A." A statement on their Facebook page read: "We know this wont make some of you happy to hear however we believe that music is to be performed without regard to politics," even though their "preferred candidate lost."

5/5

Barack and Michelle are still going strong© Tom Williams

Who will NOT attend?

One notable figure that will not be attending the inauguration is former First Lady Michelle Obama, who has confirmed through a representative that she will not join her husband Barack.

A spokesperson for Michelle confirmed that she will not be present, just days after she missed Jimmy Carter's funeral as well. At the time, a rep stated that she had "scheduling conflicts" and was in Hawai'i at the time.

Her decision to not attend adds to conversation surrounding her reportedly acrimonious relationship with Trump and his administration, despite Barack's attempts to seemingly foster a healthier working dynamic, as evidenced by his now-viral intense conversation with Trump at the funeral.

