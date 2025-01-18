The celebrities expected to attend Donald Trump's inauguration: from Carrie Underwood to Elon Musk

On January 20, President-elect Donald Trump will officially be named the 47th President of the United States of America, succeeding Joe Biden.

This year's inauguration happens to fall on Martin Luther King Jr. day, and despite the public holiday, several notable figures are expected to attend the inauguration and oath ceremony in Washington D.C.

Ahead of the Trumps' return to the White House, here's a list of all the celebrities who will likely be present at the inauguration at the U.S. Capitol Building…

Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg Close Trump aide Elon Musk was the first to be confirmed to be attending the inauguration. A report then emerged that he, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg will attend and be seated together, despite being noted tech competitors. The three billionaires will reportedly be seated "on the platform" close to other cabinet officials, which Elon confirmed by simply tweeting "honored." The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has donated over a quarter of a billion dollars to the Trump campaign. MORE: Inside the superyachts owned by Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg & more Meta has also donated $1 million to the Trump inaugural fund, with the company recently altering their content moderation policies to fit the incoming administration. Jeff, fresh off the launch of SpaceX competitor Blue Origin's new rocket, owns the Washington Post, which declared that they would not be endorsing a Presidential candidate this year for the first time.

Carrie Underwood Among the musicians slated to perform, the marquee name is Carrie Underwood. The American Idol judge, who'd long kept her political affiliations closely guarded, was confirmed as a performer on January 13. According to a copy of the programme given to the PA Agency, she will perform "America the Beautiful" with the Armed Forces Choir and the US Naval Academy Glee Club. She broke her silence on the news with a statement, obtained by Today.com. PHOTOS: Carrie Underwood's sons' moments in the public eye over the years "I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event. I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future."

The Village People, Lee Greenwood and Christopher Macchio Another performer listed for the day is opera singer Christopher Macchio, who will perform the National Anthem. Country music singer Lee Greenwood, who is a close friend of Trump's, will also perform his 1984 hit "God Bless the USA." The Village People will also be performing at the inauguration, likely their hit "Y.M.C.A." A statement on their Facebook page read: "We know this wont make some of you happy to hear however we believe that music is to be performed without regard to politics," even though their "preferred candidate lost."