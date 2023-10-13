Princess Andre's career plans alongside mum Katie Price revealed - fans react

Princess Andre's next career move has been revealed in a new photo shared by her doting mum Katie Price on Wednesday.

The mother-daughter duo beamed for the camera for a fabulous photo on Katie's Instagram feed. In the caption, it was revealed the shot was an advert for her mother's merchandise which they were wearing in the beaming photo. In the image, Princess sported her iconic ice-blonde ringlets, which are reminiscent of her mother's back in her modelling days, and looked effortless glam as she and her mum posed in matching beige ponchos.

Captioning the photo, Katie penned: "Me and Princess will be going on tour together for our masterclasses [lipstick] UK, Ireland, and Northern Ireland dates have been added. Get tickets online on www.KatiePriceMerch.com we can’t wait to meet you all xxx."

Fans were quick to point out the family resemblance, with one quickly weighing in writing: "Twins." A second added: "Look like sisters," another penned alongside a red love heart emoji.

The pair have the sweetest bond

As well as their matching ponchos, the pair were also donning matching nude lipgloss which looked so fabulous as part of their autumnal look.

The photo came just hours before it was revealed that Katie's ex-husband, Peter Andre is expecting a baby with his wife, Emily Andre.

© Stephen Mark Perry Princess has inherited Katie's natural curls

The pair announced the surprise news on Thursday morning with a heartfelt photo of the pair of them, showing Emily holding a baby scan. Alongside the snap were the words: "We are delighted to share the news with you all. A new addition to our family in 2024 The kids are so excited. So are we @dr_emily_official."

Friends and fans couldn't wait to weigh in on the exciting news and took to the comments section with sweet words for the couple. "Congratulations guys," Alex Beresford replied alongside two red love heart emojis.

© Instagram The happy couple shared their joyous baby news on Instagram

Princess was one of the first to weigh in on the sweet moment and penned: "Congratulations," alongside a red love heart emoji."

Peter, 50, and Emily, 33, share four children in their blended family: Theo, six, and daughter Amelia, nine, as well as Peter's daughter Princess, 16, and son Junior, 18, from his marriage to Katie.

