Katy Perry sends fans wild as she cradles unexpected item after completing tour in France

Katy Perry is known for her playful, quirky photos, and this latest one is no exception. Instead of cradling a newborn, the pop star sent fans into a frenzy on Thursday as she posed with a giant croissant in hand.

To commemorate the end of her Lifetimes tour in the French capital, Katy indulged in Paris' signature delicacy. The singer took to Instagram to post a carousel of photographs of herself appearing glammed up alongside the massive pastry.

The first snap depicted Katy donning a stunning white mesh mini dress that featured stylish draped detailing on the skirt embossed with a lime green hue. The sheer garment was teamed with a pair of pointed-toe black heels with lace up detailing. The 40-year-old gazed down at the croissant as she cradled it tenderly in her arms.

Katy oozed chic with soft glam makeup, pairing black winged eyeliner with a pinch of rosy blush and a nude lip. The star's luscious raven locks were left down in a sleek straight style swept to the side.

© Instagram Katy cradled the crossiant

The mother-of-one also shared a video of herself munching on the croissant while walking towards the camera. However, Katy can be seen accidentally dropping the pastry after taking a big bite from it.

Fans were quick to flock to the comments to share their amusement at the snaps. One follower penned: "The croissant is so big."

Another fan added: "Help not the whole croissant falling."

A third comment read: "The second slide I'm crying."

The singer is clearly a natural when it comes to cradling a baby as the bold photographs come after Katy revealed that she kept the pregnancy test she had taken when finding out she was expecting her daughter. Katy, who shares Daisy Dove with her fiancé Orlando Bloom, explained in an interview with Capital where she keeps it.

She said: "Here is my pee stick for…my daughter Daisy Dove Bloom.

"I remember Orlando was gone, and I Facetimed him when I was on a hike, and I was like 'Guess what!' We had wished for her so much and set every intention, and we just got our biggest gift. It was the best decision I've ever made."

© Getty Images Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom share one daughter

"And I still have it. And that's weird, but it's not, and I don't care.

"It's in a drawer with lots of things. You know what else is in the drawer - it's probably next to Orlando's Legolas ears. Just all the most important things."

The couple, who met in 2016, welcomed their little girl in August 2020.