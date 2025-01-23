Pauline Quirke's son Charlie breaks silence after 'selfless' star's dementia diagnosis

Pauline Quirke's son Charlie has shared a heartfelt tribute to his mum following the news of her dementia diagnosis.

According to The Sun, the actor – who starred in Birds of a Feather alongside his beloved mum - took to social media to offer a rare glimpse into their close bond while subtly revealing the strength and grace his mum has shown behind the scenes.

© Shutterstock Charlie Quirke has spoke about his mother Pauline

The caption read: "To my beautiful mum. I can't start to tell you how proud I am of my mum getting her MBE today. Her services to charity, young people & the entertainment industry.

"To the most selfless, funniest and most caring person I know. Mad day to be honest. Here's to you mum."

The actress, who is also known for appearing in Emmerdale and Broadchurch, is currently being supported by her two children - daughter, Emily, 40, and son, Charlie, 30. Like his mother, Charlie followed in her famous footsteps.

He is best known for playing Travis Stubbs, the nephew of Pauline's character, Sharon, and appeared in 26 episodes.

Charlie has also featured in a 2006 episode of Casualty, as well as the 2019 comedy-drama film, Brighton.

© Shutterstock The TV icon has dementia

Earlier this week, her husband Steve shared the difficult news with fans explaining Pauline's decision to step back from her career was made to prioritise her health and well-being.

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce my wife Pauline's decision to step back from all professional and commercial duties due to her diagnosis of dementia in 2021," he began. "Pauline has been an inspiration through her work in the film and TV industry, her charity endeavours and as the founder of the very successful Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts (PQA).

"Her talent, dedication and vision have touched countless lives, and will continue to do so through the legacy of her work and through PQA where her vision and guidance has facilitated many young people's progression and interest in the arts, and enhanced their self-confidence."

© Shutterstock Pauline with her husband Steve Sheen

Steve continued: "We kindly request privacy and understanding for Pauline and our family during this difficult period. For the time being, we will not be engaging in interviews or making further statements, since Pauline just wants to spend time with her family, children and grandchildren."

Alongside Pauline's decision to retire, it has been noted that Pauline and her family have "pledged future support to Alzheimer's Research UK".