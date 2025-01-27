Tearful Taylor Swift and NFL beau Travis Kelce passionately kiss after Chiefs reach the Super Bowl

Taylor Swift was overcome with emotion as Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs cemented their place at the Super Bowl. Heading to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night, the music megastar watched as her NFL beau took on the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship.

© Jason Squires/Shutterstock Taylor Swift watched the AFC game alongside Travis' family and friends on Sunday

Following a 32-29 win, Travis and his teammates headed to the podium where they were quickly joined by friends and family, including Taylor. Beaming with pride as she celebrated his win, the A-lister caught up with her boyfriend on the field, showering him with hugs and kisses.

In a sweet moment, Taylor also congratulated Chiefs coach, Andy Reid. A momentous victory for the team, their triumph has placed them just one win away from becoming the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls.

© Jon Robichaud/UPI/Shutterstock The couple shared a passionate kiss in front of hundreds of cameras before linking arms and walking back to the locker room together

With their place secured at the 2025 championship, Travis and co will be gearing up to take on his brother, Jason Kelce, and the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans next month. Taylor is expected to attend.

© Jon Robichaud/UPI/Shutterstock Taylor wore a stunning $10,000 Louis Vuitton look to watch the game

During Sunday's game, Taylor – who sported $10,200 worth of Louis Vitton – attended with her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, as well as her brother Austin and Travis' mom, Donna Kelce. After making her way to the field, she was also seen with pal, Brittany Mahomes.

© Getty Images Brittany Mahomes, Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce watch the trophy presentation

The Grammy winner, who's become the talk of the NFL, has become a regular fixture at Travis' games, with fans losing it over her outfits. For her latest appearance, Taylor arrived at the stadium in a black and gold monogram jacket which retails for $5,000, a pleated miniskirt and red tights.

Garbed in head-to-toe Louis Vitton, the singer accessorized with a $550 beanie and $1,800 ankle boots from the designer. With her signature blonde tresses styled in beachy waves, Taylor rocked her go-to makeup combo – cat-eye liner and a bold red lip.

© Jason Squires/Shutterstock On the podium, Travis Kelce shouted: 'Never satisfied, baby!' and then sang a line from 'Get Down Tonight' by KC and The Sunshine Band

Ever the supportive girlfriend, Taylor has been attending Travis' games since they made their relationship public in 2023, and has become well-acquainted with his inner circle. In a recent interview, former WWE wrestler Baron Corbin – real name Thomas Pestock – opened up about meeting his pal's girlfriend in Travis' private game-day suite.

© Jason Squires/Shutterstock Donna and Taylor, as well as her parents Andrea Swift, Scott Swift and her younger brother Austin all watched the game from the VIP suite

Speaking on the Insight With Chris Van Vliet podcast, Baron recalled his first meeting with Taylor, after Travis invited him to watch a game. "They took us up to the suite, and then [either my uncle or my brother] was like, 'I wonder if Taylor's going to be here,' and as they say it, she was [walking] into the room," he began.

"My brother's freaking a little bit and she walks right up to everybody, gives them a hug [and] gave us a hug like it was like you were instantly family."

Noting that the attention surrounding Taylor is intense, Baron commended the hitmaker for being so down-to-earth, despite the "mobs of people taking selfies" of her while she simply exists. "I've never been around someone like that... It's a different magnitude," he mused.

"[I] had conversations with her," Baron continued. "She walked in with, like, maybe her security guard. But no entourage. It's all Kelce's buddies from high school and home. They're all super cool; they're all humble and nobody's got egos, but Taylor's super dope."

