Severance star Tramell Tillman's life away from the cameras

Tramell Tillman is one to watch. After lending his comedic talents to Severance, the 39-year-old has emerged as a standout star, garnering widespread critical acclaim. Cast as Mr Milchick – the turtleneck-wearing, defiant jazz-loving supervisor on the severed floor – Tramell is also regarded as a cultural icon, thanks to his notorious dance scene in season one.
He may be the talk of the town, but away from the cameras, Tramell describes himself as someone who doesn't really like attention. Before landing his role in Severance, the TV favourite had studied medicine, earned a degree in communications, and worked at a non-profit, all before making his mark in Hollywood. Here, we explore Tramell's life away from the cameras…
Early life
Tramell was born in Washington, D.C. and raised in suburban Maryland. According to the star, he grew up in a community where you were expected to be a doctor, lawyer, administrator, or business executive.
Speaking with Mr Feel Good magazine, Tramell noted: "I'm the youngest of six kids and I was very shy growing up, and still a little shy today. But my mom, dad, grandparents, aunts and uncles, would always have us kids do little talent shows to have the kids entertain them, so we explored our talent through that."
As a child, Tramell regularly attended church, and when his parents needed someone to play their son in the church's Christmas production, he was forced to fill in despite his protests.
To his surprise, however, Tramell loved being on stage, recalling: "I had one line, and one direction, to sit on a couch, but I looked out into that audience and felt the energy of the people watching, and said, 'I want more of this.'"
Getting into acting
Being an actor didn't always feel possible for Tramell, and while he managed to secure a talent agent and land small parts on television, at one point, he was told he'd never make it. Determined to establish a "solid foundation in business, medicine, law or technology," he chose medicine and began studying to be an orthopaedic surgeon at Xavier University.
"I hated it," Tramell reflected. After transferring to Jackson State University in Mississippi, he earned a degree in mass communications and began working for the Children's Defense Fund's Freedom Schools project, which helped young people affected by Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Rita.
For Tramell, acting was almost like a "mistress" and whenever he could, he'd appear in productions with Jackson State. Realizing that he was "miserable" in his current job, the fledgling star met with his mentor and the head of the theater department, Dr Mark G Henderson, who convinced him to pursue his passion for performing.
After receiving an offer to study acting at the University of Tennessee, Tramell graduated at the top of his class in 2014. He was 29 and the first African American man to graduate from that program.
Among his earliest roles, Tramell appeared in Difficult People (2015), Dietland (2018) and Godfather of Harlem (2019), before booking Severance in January 2020.
Love life
Tramell has spoken openly about his sexuality, telling The Cut that he was initially nervous that his career would be affected if he came out as gay. "I remember going through a list," he said. "I looked up the top 100 gay men in the industry. The majority of them were white."
According to Tramell, he finally realized what he wanted after waking from a dream in which he was onstage, and to the side spotted a man and a baby, who he immediately realized as his husband and son, waiting for him. After waking up in tears, Tramell decided he wanted to live as his authentic self.
As of 2025, Tramell is single and living in New York, but he knows what he's looking for in a relationship. "I'm old-school. It's harder for people to want to court now. I'm loyal; when I find somebody and I ride with you, I am with you," he told The Cut.
"I think it's a beautiful way to have a relationship, but it's not the most popular way right now."
Sobriety
As of 2025, Tramell is six years sober. Posting on Instagram in January 2024, he commemorated his fifth anniversary with a message to fans.
"In honor of my 5-year Sobriety Anniversary, I decided to treat myself with a trip to Tiffany and Co. I was nervous. Never have I been to Tiffany's nor have I bought luxury jewelry for myself, but I felt I deserved it," he began.
"At the flagship store on 5th Ave, the staff was incredibly kind and patient. A special thank you to Norma and Fabio for the laughs, support and guidance. Also thank you to @jcameronbarnett for the recommendation; a class act through and through.
"5 years ago I made this commitment to sobriety. How grateful I am for the bountiful harvest, blossoming community, and strength of mind, body and spirit!"
