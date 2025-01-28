Severance star Tramell Tillman's life away from the cameras

Tramell was born in Washington, D.C. and raised in suburban Maryland. According to the star, he grew up in a community where you were expected to be a doctor, lawyer, administrator, or business executive.

Speaking with Mr Feel Good magazine, Tramell noted: "I'm the youngest of six kids and I was very shy growing up, and still a little shy today. But my mom, dad, grandparents, aunts and uncles, would always have us kids do little talent shows to have the kids entertain them, so we explored our talent through that."

As a child, Tramell regularly attended church, and when his parents needed someone to play their son in the church's Christmas production, he was forced to fill in despite his protests.

To his surprise, however, Tramell loved being on stage, recalling: "I had one line, and one direction, to sit on a couch, but I looked out into that audience and felt the energy of the people watching, and said, 'I want more of this.'"