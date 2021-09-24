Trinny Woodall's ultra-vibrant home with partner Charles Saatchi - photos

Trinny Woodall is often delighting fans with videos from her bright and cheery home in London where she lives with her partner, businessman Charles Saatchi. From her jaw-dropping dressing room through to her modern workout space – take a tour of her stylish home…

Trinny has a dedicated space for filming her makeup and beauty videos, and one day she turned the camera around so fans could see exactly where she sits. The star has a luxurious-looking mirrored desk and a white leather office chair.

The dresser, which has a glass top, has been decorated with a large mirror, strip lighting and many Perspex makeup boxes. To the side of Trinny, a rail filled with clothes and accessories could be seen.

When giving an outfit run down to her followers, the fashion stylist revealed a look into another part of her stunning abode. In the background, a yellow console table could be admired and upon it she has placed various vases in different sizes. Hanging above the table are three gold-framed artworks.

In the foreground, there is also a small round table with flowers and ornaments, proving that more is more when it comes to Trinny's interiors style - and we love it!

Inside her walk-in wardrobe there are fitted cupboards, additional rails and in-built shelving, and Trinny's clothes are always neatly organised and tidy.

The star's bedroom also follows a maximalist approach to accessories as Trinny's bedside table is filled with a candle, a reed diffuser, a landline telephone, flowers, as well as various other trinkets. The table itself is an ornate style in a grey hue and the classic feel complements her dark wooden bed.

Downstairs, there is a light and airy space which opens out to the couple's modest size garden. Trinny uses this area for regular workout videos, putting exercise mats on top of her wooden flooring. The outdoor space is largely enclosed with lots of foliage, two huge flowerpots and a bistro table for al fresco dining.

