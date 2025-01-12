Prince Harry's sweet gesture to elderly Los Angeles fires victim will melt your heart

Prince Harry showed his compassionate side in a heartwarming moment during a visit with Meghan Markle to support victims of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

The royal couple, who now call Montecito home, traveled to the Pasadena Convention Centre on Friday, where they helped distribute food parcels and comfort evacuees alongside Jennifer Newsom, the wife of California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Harry, 40, and Meghan, 43, have been actively involved in relief efforts, making donations through their Archewell Foundation and even opening their $29 million Montecito estate to loved ones displaced by the fires.

Their visit, joined by Pasadena’s Mayor Victor Gordo, allowed them to witness firsthand the destruction and the resilience of those affected.

At one particularly touching moment, Harry quietly slipped away from the group, and when Gordo eventually found him, he was deeply moved by what he saw. The Duke of Sussex had been speaking with an elderly man, offering him a sandwich, fruit, or water. But the gentleman had a different request.

© Alamy Stock Photo Britain's Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, left, and wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, second from left, speak with Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo

"The gentleman said, 'What I’d really like is a donut'" Gordo recalled, per the Pasadena Star News. Without hesitation, Harry promised,

"There’s no donut here, but I will find one." True to his word, he left and returned ten minutes later, donut in hand. The man, still unaware of who he was speaking to, laughed and said: "I guess I need my carbs and my sugar."

© CBS Prince Harry and Meghan Markle helped at the Pasadena Convention Centre

Even after the thoughtful act, Harry remained anonymous, but his new friend was clearly impressed. “If you ever run for anything, I’ll vote for you!” the man quipped.

Throughout the visit, Meghan and Harry took a hands-on approach, serving meals and chatting with survivors, many of whom had lost everything. They were also spotted embracing their friend and humanitarian partner, José Andrés, the renowned chef behind World Central Kitchen, which has been providing hot meals to displaced residents and emergency crews. Their Archewell Foundation has supported his initiative since 2020, and Meghan even contributed her lemon olive oil cake recipe to The World Central Kitchen: Feeding Humanity, Feeding Hope in 2023.

© Alamy Stock Photo Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, right, speaks with Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo

Meghan, dressed in a light blue shirt and a blue LA Dodgers cap, and Harry, keeping it casual in a black polo and matching baseball cap, spent time with Mayor Gordo, who later shared just how much their presence meant.

“They are great people with great personalities,” he said. “They really buoyed the spirits of the first responders. We visited the command post at the Rose Bowl, and people were very happy to see them.”

The wildfires, which have devastated parts of Los Angeles, have claimed at least 16 lives and burned through nearly 14,000 acres, leaving thousands of structures damaged or destroyed—including the homes of some Hollywood celebrities. Governor Gavin Newsom has faced mounting criticism for his handling of the crisis, with President-elect Donald Trump among those questioning the state’s response.

President Joe Biden described the disaster as "like a war scene," warning that the death toll could rise in the coming days. LA County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone echoed those concerns, saying high winds and low humidity meant the fire threat would remain severe until mid-week.

