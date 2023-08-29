Jane McDonald looks almost unrecognisable in shocking new update - and fans are obsessed

Jane McDonald nearly left fans speechless on Tuesday when she was spotted donning a very different ensemble to her usual TV-ready glamour.

Taking to her Instagram account, the singer, 60, shared a clip from her latest episode of Jane McDonald: Lost in Japan, which saw her transform into a sumo wrestler as she tried her hand at the sport.

Captioning the video, she penned: "Join me this Friday for episode two of Jane McDonald: Lost in Japan. I’ll be learning all about the ninja’s including learning how to swing a sword!

"Then it’s off to try some sake and a visit to the famous Tsukiji market to enjoy wine and sushi! Tune in this Friday, 1st September at 9pm on @channel5_t."

© Instagram Jane McDonald smiling behind the wheel of a car

Friends and fans couldn't get enough of Jane's latest clip and flooded the comments with messages for the star. "Iconic Behaviour Jane! When are they going to give you an MBE?" one fan quipped.

A second added: "Love the look Jane! [Heart eyes emoji] looking forward to episode 2 this week [ pink love heart emoji]." Meanwhile, a third penned: "[Love] you Jayne. We'll be watching [heart eyes emoji]."

© Instagram Jane looked so fabulous in a pair of light wash jeans

Whilst her Middle Eastern travels are being broadcast, Jane appears to be having a glorious summer here in the UK. The brunette beauty looked gorgeous on Saturday when she enjoyed a fun-filled day at the Carfest in a pair of fabulous figure-hugging jeans.

Jane paired the light-wash piece with a vibrant pink shirt which she wore over a classic white vest. She wore her chestnut tresses in bouncy curls and an extra va va voom to her summer look.

Alongside a set of photos from the exciting outing, she penned: "Having the most brilliant time at @carfestevent !! Just love it here. I’m off for a spin in this lovely car and I’ve been promised a doughnut… I don’t think they mean the type you eat!! #carfest #carfest2023"

"Looks like you're having a great time Jane. I would like a spin in that car as the number on the door is my age! Bless you, Jane, love watching your holiday programmes [pink heart emoji] xxx," one fan commented.

A second added: "Hi Jane ! You gave a beautiful suntan! Looks like you are having lots of fun there- enjoy! XX."

A third added: "Looking fabulous Jane [kissing emoji] Looks like a great day. Wouldn't mind a spin on that bar myself [smiley face emoji] x."