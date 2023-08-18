Loose Women's Jane McDonald supported by fans as she makes bold declaration

While Jane McDonald always seems to be away in some form or another, the presenter is never truly on holiday as instead she is busy at work, even if she is sampling her decadent locales.

However, during the week, the 60-year-old took fans by surprise as she confirmed that she was currently on holiday. The star shared some photos of herself in a tropical location with two of her closest friends, including Sue who she recently appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox with. She didn't reveal where she was, but we're sure that she'll be enjoying the endless blue skies.

WATCH: Jane McDonald rocks slinky sequined outfit for incredible performance

Jane looked as fashionable as ever in her stunning photos, as she wore a slinky green dress, adding a pair of denim dungarees over the top of them. She wore a face full of makeup and her stunning brunette hair loose as she and her friends enjoyed a seafood platter and a helping of steak and chips.

In her caption, the Wakefield-born presenter enthused: "On my holidays at last! I hope you're all having a wonderful summer wherever you are too!" and her followers soon reacted to the lavish photos.

© Instagram Jane and her friends enjoyed a getaway

One penned: "I think it's easy for us fans to see you having a cracking time on your shows, visiting so many amazing places and forget it is still work! Brilliant work by all accounts, but still. Nice to see you're getting a proper hols with your ladies, have a smashing time!" while a second simply added: "Have the happiest holiday my lovely friend."

A third commented: "Aww lovely to see you and Sue looking so chilled. Have a fabulous holiday, you deserve a rest after all that filming!" and a fourth said: "I'm so glad you're finally having a break. Have a lovely, lovely time. I love you."

© Instagram Jane looked fabulous in her outfit

Jane has been her travels recently, with her new series Lost in Japan set to begin airing on Channel 5 from Friday, and she also has another top-secret project that she has been sharing plenty of insights into.

Earlier in the week, the singer and presenter posted two pictures of herself in a fabulous sun-soaked location, the second of which showed her standing poolside as she wore a multicoloured floaty dress with an orange jacket and white sandals.

© Instagram Jane will no doubt enjoy her holiday!

In the first photo, the stylish brunette beamed in a blue coat and sunglasses, pushing back her long locks as she stood with the beach just visible behind her. The TV star captioned the photos: "I've really enjoyed filming this week. Can't wait to tell you more about what I've been up to! In the meantime… my new series Jane McDonald: Lost in Japan is out on Friday 25th August at 9pm on @channel5_tv."

Jane's fans were quick to share their excitement for both of her upcoming shows, with some guessing where her latest instalment is being filmed. One wrote: "Looks like it’s Jameos del Agua in Lanzarote," and another agreed: "I've stood exactly where you are there Jane, Lanzarote!! The view from there is incredible."

© Instagram Jane has a strong set of close friends

Others commented: "Looking forward to seeing it, Jane," and "Can't wait to see your new series x," while many of the star's fans complimented her always on-point fashion sense.

WOW: Jane McDonald gets fans talking with psychedelic outfit choice amid exciting news

LOOK: Jane McDonald catches the eye in plunging top and bold funky trousers