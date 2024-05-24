Cher can't keep her hands off boyfriend Alexander Edwards as she reveals 'exciting' plans for their future

Cher was in a very touchy-feely mood on Thursday and struggled to keep her hands off her younger boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards.

The 78-year-old was joined by the music executive, 38, at the amfAR Gala during the Cannes Film Festival and looked very much in love.

Cher was pictured affectionately kissing her beau and stroking his chest as they posed for photos outside the event – where she was one of the guests of honors.

The couple appeared extremely in sync and even coordinated in black outfits, with Cher putting her incredible physique on display in a figure-hugging dress.

© Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Cher and Alexander looked so in love

The floor-length design boasted sheer panels along the skirt and a subtle train and was worn under an oversized black fur jacket.

Cher accessorized with black fingerless gloves, and a statement diamond necklace and wore her signature raven hair down in mermaid waves. As for her makeup, her porcelain skin popped against her dark ensemble, and she added glossy pink lips and a soft smokey eye look.

Alexander, meanwhile, kept it classic in a black suit with a white shirt but added some bling with diamond stud earrings and rings.

Speaking at the event, Cher revealed that she and Alexander have plans to mix pleasure with business as they will soon be working on new music together.

© Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Cher and Alexander enjoyed a tender kiss on the red carpet

"He and I are gonna start a new album," she revealed on the red carpet. "We haven't started yet; he's going to produce it."

She added: "Some of the songs Alexander gave me, so I'm pretty excited about that. He's a producer and a writer and he does everything, so I'm happy about that. I think like any artist, when you've got something good, you're excited."

Cher and Alexander's romance first caught the public's eye during Paris Fashion Week in 2022, and they were later seen holding hands at Craig's in early November of the same year.

© Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Cher and Alexander held hands down the red carpet

Cher has openly addressed the 40-year age difference between her and Alexander, humorously stating on social media in response to a fan's inquiry about what she likes about him: "He's kind, smart, hilarious... and we kiss like teenagers."

Cher previously explained why she prefers to date younger men during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. "I would rather date men from later generations, who were raised by women like me and were therefore never scared of me," she said.

"And the reason I got with young men is because men my age or older - well, now they're all dead," she added. "But before they just never, they were always terrified to approach me."

© Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Cher and Alexander couldn't keep their hands off each other

Before his relationship with Cher, Alexander was involved with Amber Rose, Kanye West's ex, with whom he shares a three-year-old son, Slash Electric Alexander Edwards.

The couple parted ways after Alexander admitted to infidelity.

Despite concerns from fans about Cher's involvement with Alexander following his past relationship, Cher assured her followers that she was in love but not naive, stating, "I'm in love, not blinded by it."