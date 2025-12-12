Is Timothee Chalamet EsDeeKid? And other celebrity alter egos

Timothée Chalamet is many things. An Oscar-nominated actor, a French speaker, and a native New Yorker. But, is he also the UK rapper EsDeeKid? The 29-year-old actor finally addressed the online rumors.

In an interview on the British radio show, This Is Heart, Timothée said: "I got no comment on that…Two words: All will be revealed in due time." Due time, however, has a very visible target: his critically acclaimed new film, Marty Supreme – which is in theaters on December 25. The film is a comedy-drama about a Jewish American table tennis champion. The role, while not a musical or UK-based, may provide an immediate context for Timothée's promotional flair.

For those who aren't as online as me, EsDeeKid is a rising musician who released his first album in June. In the UK, the rapper's singles "Phantom" and "4 Raws" climbed the charts, with his most popular song "LV Sandals" being lip-synced by millions on TikTok. EsDeeKid is notably from Liverpool and performs with a thick, defining Scouse accent while wearing a balaclava to obscure his face.

But, is EsDeeKid actually Timothée? Musician KJ Freeman speculated that the actor is posing as the rapper in a TikTok viewed by 1.6 million people. "That rapper EsDeeKid…I believe that that may be, Timothée," KJ said. She continued, laying out her "evidence" that Timothée is launching his career as a rapper – he has been in London at the same time as the rapper and they've been photographed wearing the same bandana.

© Instagram UK rapper EsDeeKid is reportedly Timothée Chalamet

But the major logistical hurdle for the theory is EsDeeKid's regional dialect. The rapper's Scouse accent is a defining characteristic of his music. While Timothée is known for his accent work – such as in The King and his portrayal of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown – maintaining a thick accent while rapping and simultaneously managing a major Hollywood career would require some Houdini-level discipline.

Timothée is not the only actor to reportedly create an alter ego. HELLO! dove into the other stars posing as musicians and even art teachers.

Celebrities with alter egos

© Getty Images Kevin James as Matt Taylor In October, several social media accounts were created for an alleged art teacher named Matt Taylor. In the first video shared on his TikTok on October 15, the "art teacher" was seen in a classroom teaching his students, explaining that: "Art gives your imagination wings [and] teaches you about life." This is fantastic advice for any art student, but the reason the video went viral wasn't because of the sage wisdom. No, the October 15 TikTok went viral because Matt Taylor looked exactly like actor Kevin James. In a surprise to…no one, Matt Taylor is not a real art teacher. The 60-year-old actor and comedian is pretending to be an educator on social media. The TikTok account, @thisismatttaylor, has 391k followers. The comedian's profile's bio reads: "Life's Messy. Art is Beautiful. Let's turn this Mess into a Masterpiece."

© Getty Images KJ Apa as Mr. Fantasy While Timothée allegedly hides his face to become a rapper, KJ Apa morphs into something completely unrecognizable as Mr. Fantasy. The singer first came into existence in August, when he posted his first video to TikTok. Since then, Mr. Fantasy has gained 1.1 million followers and is a bonafide viral sensation. Fans believe KJ and Mr. Fantasy are the same people as they have the same, exact same tattoos. The singer performed at this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade after dropping three original songs. While KJ has yet to confirm he is Mr. Fantasy, when the alter ego was interviewed by The Hollywood Reporter, he said he is "not bothered by" the connection. Continuing: "Things bother me sometimes, but I keep my eyes upward, and I keep trudging the happy road of happy destiny. You know, things can be hurtful, sure, but I focus on the positive. I focus on the people whom I love and who love me and that have a positive influence on my life, like James Franco."

© Getty Images David Bowie as Ziggy Stardust Timothée, Kevin, and KJ may be getting their alter ego inspiration from celebrities like David Bowie. From 1972 to 1973, the musician performed as Ziggy Stardust – an androgynous alien sent to Earth to warn humankind of the upcoming apocalypse. "What I did with my Ziggy Stardust was package a totally credible, plastic rock and roll singer – much better than the Monkees could ever fabricate," David told Rolling Stone. "I mean, my plastic rock and roller was much more plastic than anybody's. And that was what was needed at the time."

© Getty Images Bono as Macphisto During U2's 1992 Zooropa Tour, Bono embodied his alter ego, Macphisto. The character was a glitzy, upper-class Englishman who wore golde jackets, red lipstick, and platform shoes. Bono didn't just portray the character on stage, he also called politicians. "When you're dressed as the devil, your conversation is immediately loaded, so if you tell somebody you really like what they're doing, you know it’s not a compliment," Bono told Kim Washburn.