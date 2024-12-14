Timothée Chalamet is unrecognisable in new blonde transformation

Timothée Chalamet turned heads at the New York City premiere of his latest film, A Complete Unknown, on Friday. The Dune star sported a striking blonde hairstyle, surprising fans as he was nearly unrecognisable.

The 28-year-old actor, who plays Bob Dylan in the upcoming biopic, fully embraced the legendary musician's style for the red carpet event. His look included a blue knit beanie, leather jacket, plaid scarf, and gingham shirt — a direct nod to Dylan's 2003 Sundance Film Festival appearance.

WATCH: Olivia Colman says having Timothee Chalamet play Wonka was ‘a stroke of genius'

A blonde transformation

© Getty Timothee Chalamet debuts his blonde transformation

The most noticeable part of Timothée's transformation was his straight blonde hair, a departure from his natural dark brown curls. Fans have been wondering if the blonde locks are permanent or if they're simply part of his on-screen persona.

Adding to the look, he also sported a thin moustache, paying homage to Dylan's iconic appearance during his mid-career shift. Chalamet has yet to confirm whether this dramatic transformation is for the film or a personal style experiment.

Paying homage to a music legend

© WireImage Bob Dylan during the 2003 Sundance Film Festival

A Complete Unknown chronicles a pivotal moment in Dylan's career — his controversial switch to electric instruments at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965. The film explores this transformative period, capturing the impact it had on Dylan and the music world.

Director James Mangold revealed that Dylan was deeply involved in the project, even annotating the script himself. Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Mangold said: "I've spent several, wonderfully charming days in his company. He's been incredibly supportive."

Timothée takes on the challenge

© Getty Timothee Chalamet at the A Complete Unknown premiere

Timothée will do his own singing in the movie, as confirmed by Mangold. The director noted that Chalamet, fresh off his musical performance in Wonka, has been working hard to embody Dylan's essence.

The star has been spotted on set several times, channelling the folk icon with an uncanny resemblance.

A star-studded premiere

© Getty Timothee with his new blonde hair

At the premiere, Timothée posed alongside co-star Elle Fanning, who also attended the glamorous event. The film's poster, which Timothée first revealed on Instagram in August, has already generated excitement among fans.

The cast also includes Edward Norton, Boyd Holbrook, and Monica Barbaro, making A Complete Unknown one of this year's most anticipated biopics.

A nod to Dylan's legacy

© Val Wilmer American folk-rock singer-songwriter Bob Dylan performing at BBC TV Centre, London, 1st June 1965

The title of the film, A Complete Unknown, references Dylan's revolutionary anthem Like a Rolling Stone, which redefined his career. The movie dives deep into his evolution as an artist and the personal challenges he faced during this pivotal period.

For Timothée, the role is an opportunity to showcase his range as an actor. Fans eagerly await the film's release on December 25th, where they'll get to see the actor's take on one of music's greatest icons.

Timothée's blonde transformation might be temporary, but it's a bold move that has everyone talking.