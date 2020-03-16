Amal Clooney's sister Tala Alamuddin is donating all profits from face mask sales to the Red Cross Tala has been an expat in Asia for over 20 years – where face masks are a household staple

Amal Clooney's sister Tala Alamuddin, founder of fashion brand TALA, has spoken to HELLO! about how she is doing her bit to help during the current coronavirus pandemic. Tala has designed patterned face masks – Le Masque – which offer protection in style. All proceeds will be donated to The Red Cross Singapore, in support of those affected by the coronavirus. Tala explained that face masks in Asia – where she has been an expat for over 20 years – are a household staple – and used regularly to protect against illness and pollution. She said: "I've been an expat in Asia for over 20 years. Part of TALA brand's mission is to make a difference wherever we can to help those in need, through fashion."

Amal Clooney's sister Tala Alamuddin is donating all proceeds to her face masks to The Red Cross Singapore

Tala continued: "We created Le Masque as a response to help during these unprecedented, scary times. Masks are a staple in Asian households, and used regularly for colds, pollution, and cosmetic recovery. Our masks are NOT N95 certified, and should be considered a physical barrier for sneezing and colds with flair, but they are not medically certified.

MORE: Friends star Courteney Cox shows off immaculate kitchen in Malibu home

TALA has created a number of fashion-forward face mask designs

"We are eager to support people during this trying time, so we've taken a stance and all profits from Le Masque sales will be donated to Red Cross Singapore in support of their efforts to those directly affected by coronavirus. We are doing our part, we hope that you do yours and we'll help bring you some joy by wearing a TALA Le Masque."

READ: Nicole Kidman and her mum's close relationship is evident in sweet new photo

The masks come in a range of patterns and colourways and sizes for all ages

There are currently three face mask designs available to buy from TALA, all priced at £26, in camouflage, leopard print and denim prints, and various colourways and three different sizes - with the hope of being able to protect everyone from children to the elderly. The mother-of-four is also selling hand sanitiser pouches in an array of colours, which cost £28. Part of the TALA brand mission is sustainability. The company has been homegrown and is committed to reusing and recycling materials whenever possible. Tala's designs range from jewellery to keyrings, and Amal is a big fan of her creations, including a pair of earrings designed by her sister.

For more information on Le Masque, take a look at TALA's website.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.