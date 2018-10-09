Strictly Come Dancing: Everyone who has been hit by the Strictly Curse

When celebrities contestants sign up to Strictly Come Dancing, they usually form a close bond with their professional dance partners thanks to the long hours of training, never ending rehearsals and weekly live shows. While some become lifelong friends, other celebrities and their partners get so up close and personal behind the scenes of Strictly that it even results in a relationship. Thanks to the demanding hours, some celebs haven’t necessarily found romance on the show, but have still split from their partners. Since this has happened several times throughout the years of Strictly, this has now been dubbed the ‘Strictly Curse’. Find out everyone who has been involved in it over the years…
Natasha Kaplinsky and Brendan Cole - 2004
Natasha and Brendan began the ‘Strictly curse’ in 2004 after the professional dancer split from his fiancee, Camilla Dallerup, while starring on the show. Although the dancer has denied that he had a relationship with Natasha, he told the Daily Mail: "I've never talked about what relationship Natasha and I had on the show. What I did learn is that Strictly is not reality. It's a television show where emotions are very much heightened. "It’s a unique situation and a fantastic show to be part of, but when you take it away, life just goes back to normal."