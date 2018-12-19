15 Photos | Celebrities

Celebrity breakups of 2018

Tissues at the ready...

...
Celebrity breakups of 2018
You're reading

Celebrity breakups of 2018

1/15
Next

Celebrity daily edit: the Queen's pre-Christmas lunch, Ant McPartlin heads back to work - video
jennifer aniston and justin theroux
Photo: © Rex
1/15

For many, 2018 was the year of love. The nation's hearts went all gooey inside with two beautiful royal weddings, we fell head over heels for Love Island's Jani (Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer, of course) and love was in the air as numerous celebrities announced their engagements - including Rio Ferdinand's gorgeous proposal to Kate Wright. Oh, and who can forget the sweet relief of Strictly Come Dancing's young lovebirds Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg going Instagram official just hours after the final finished? But, for others it's been a tough old year, with plenty of heartbreak. From finalised divorces to fizzled out flings, here are the celebrities who are stepping into 2019 single and fabulous following their 2018 breakups…

Jennifer Aniston and Jason Theroux

Jennifer Aniston and Jason Theroux announced their split after two-and-a-half years of marriage - and a further five years of dating - in January. According to their statement, the breakup was "mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year." It continued to read: "We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship."

karen and kevin breakup
Photo: © Rex
2/15

Karen and Kevin Clifton

Strictly Come Dancing stars Karen and Kevin Clifton announced the end of their three-year marriage in March. Quite remarkably, this professional pair have remained very good friends ever since and they continue to dance with each other, as well as share ownership of their beloved dogs. When Kevin won this year's Strictly Come Dancing, Karen was the first person to run up to him and give a huge congratulatory hug. 

channing and jenna breakup
Photo: © Rex
3/15

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced on Instagram that they'd "lovingly chosen" to separate after nearly nine years of marriage in April. The pair, who have a five-year-old daughter together, wrote in a joint statement: "We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now." 

binky-and-jp
Photo: © Rex
4/15

Binky Felstead and Josh 'JP' Patterson 

The first Made in Chelsea couple to welcome a baby into the world together, Binky Felstead and Josh 'JP' Patterson announced their split in October. It came after two years of on-and-off dating and, of course, the arrival of their beautiful daughter India. Sharing their statement on social media, it read: "We are still a family and India is, and will always be the absolute light of our lives however we have realised we are on very different paths at the moment although we still adore each other, we need to give each other the space to grow." 

cheryl and liam payne split
Photo: © Rex
5/15

Liam Payne and Cheryl

Following speculation over a 'staged' appearance together at the Brit Awards, singers Liam Payne and Cheryl split in July. They dated for two-and-a-half years and had welcomed baby Bear into the world just a few months before announcing their split. But Cheryl is smitten with little Bear, revealing on the Table Manners podcast: "I've got the man in my life now."

rebecca humphries and seann walsh
Photo: © Rex
6/15

Seann Walsh and Rebecca Humphries

It was the most discussed Strictly scandal of the series, when Katya Jones and Seann Walsh shared a drunken kiss in October, despite both of them being in serious relationships. Katya has since shown fans that everything is fine in her marriage with Neil Jones, but Seann's girlfriend Rebecca Humphries dumped him in a flash. Rebecca has since been applauded for dealing with the breakup with sophistication, style and wit. 

dianne buswell and anthony quinlan
Photo: © Rex
7/15

Anthony Quinlan and Dianne Buswell 

The third Strictly split of the series saw Emmerdale actor and finalist Dianne Buswell break up a few weeks later in October. A representative said: "Due to their busy schedules and the distance they have separated but they still remain close friends." Dianne has since embarked on a romantic relationship with celebrity dance partner Joe Sugg

anthoni queer eye break up
Photo: © Rex
8/15

Antoni Porowski and Joey Krietemeyer

Queer Eye fans everywhere were devastated when guacamole and dip aficionado Antoni Porowski split from his boyfriend of seven years in October. According to Us Weekly, they remain friends. 

ariana grande pete davidson
Photo: © Rex
9/15

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson called off their engagement in October after a whirlwind five months. She's since released 'thank u, next' which is supposedly aimed at Pete after the messy breakup. It's been a particularly difficult year for Ariana after her ex-boyfriend of two years, Mac Miller, sadly passed away back in September.

chloe moretz and brooklyn beckham
Photo: © Rex
10/15

Brooklyn Beckham and Chloe Moretz

The oldest son of David and Victoria Beckham was always going to be a heartbreaker, right? Brooklyn Beckham and Chloe Moretz had been on-and-off in the public eye for quite a while before they made it official in the most Gen Z way possible - through throwing 'Instagram shade'. Brooklyn has very recently been spotted with his new model girlfriend, Hanna Cross. 

claire foy and stephen campbell
Photo: © Rex
11/15

Claire Foy and Stephen Campbell

The Crown's Claire Foy and her husband of four years Stephen Campbell announced plans to divorce in February. In their statement, the former couple revealed they had split up in the previous year but managed to keep it quiet, writing: "We have separated and have been for some time. We do however continue as great friends with the utmost respect for one another."

dani-and-jack
Photo: © Rex
12/15

Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer

Love Island winners Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer announced their split in December, just days away from Christmas, and fans were left thinking that love was well and truly dead. However, all hope for love was restored, when Dani updated fans a week later, saying they'd had an argument but were back on track. Hurrah!

lisa and ant breakup
Photo: © Rex
13/15

Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong

After a turbulent year, which saw Ant McPartlin check into rehab following charges for drinking under the influence of alcohol, Ant and Lisa Armstrong finalised their divorce in October. It came after the pair announced their split at the start of the year. Ant is now dating Anne-Marie Corbett while Lisa has just wrapped up doing a terrific job as Head of Hair and Makeup for Strictly Come Dancing

lucy jo hudson and alan halsall
Photo: © Rex
14/15

Lucy-Jo Hudson and Alan Halsall

Actors Lucy-Jo Hudson and Alan Halsall - who met while filming Coronation Street back in 2002 - split for the second time in May, after nine years of marriage. The actress confirmed the news in a statement to HELLO! that read: "I can confirm that Al and I are in the process of divorcing. We remain friends and devoted Mummy and Daddy to our daughter Sienna."

usher breakup 2018
Photo: © Rex
15/15

Usher and Grace Miguel

Singer Usher and Grace Miguel announced their separation in March. The couple, who had been together since 2009, confirmed that their two-year marriage was over in a joint statement, reading: "After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple. We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives. The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward."

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries