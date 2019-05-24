﻿
11 Photos | Celebrities

Music's most powerful couples - from Jay Z and Beyoncé to Marvin and Rochelle Humes

We love these duos…

...
Music's most powerful couples - from Jay Z and Beyoncé to Marvin and Rochelle Humes
You're reading

Music's most powerful couples - from Jay Z and Beyoncé to Marvin and Rochelle Humes

1/11
Next

James Jordan reveals why he was disappointed by Buckingham Palace visit
beyonce
Photo: © Getty Images
1/11

The music industry seems like a scary world, with break ups and divorces happening here, there and everywhere but we've gathered music's most powerful couples to show fans that some still truly love and support each other. From Jay Z and Beyoncé to Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, here are our favourite power couples within the music industry…

Jay Z and Beyoncé

The undisputed king and queen of the music world are Jay Z and Beyoncé. The power couple were first linked together after Beyoncé appeared on the rapper's 2002 track Bonnie & Clyde. Afterwards, they went on to collaborate on Beyoncé's solo hits Crazy in Love and Déjà vu.

In April 2008, the couple secretly married in New York. Although they kept quiet about the nuptials for months, Beyoncé eventually told Essence magazine that she didn't want the drama of a big wedding.  "It's been my day so many days already," she said. "We've been together a long time… We always knew it would happen."

In August 2011, Beyoncé delighted fans when she announced her first pregnancy at the MTV VMAs. "I have a surprise," teased the singer as she cradled her bump. The singer's rep later confirmed that the pop star and her husband were expecting their first child. On 7 January 2012, they welcomed their daughter Blue Ivy Carter into the world. The new parents said in a statement at the time: "Her birth was emotional and extremely peaceful, we are in heaven… She was delivered naturally at a healthy 7lbs and it was the best experience of both our lives."

In February 2017, Queen Bey shocked the world when she announced she was pregnant again, this time with twins. Beyoncé confirmed the birth of daughter Rumi and son Sir Carter on her Instagram in July 2017, having given birth to the duo a month earlier.

kim and kanye
Photo: © Getty Images
2/11

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West

This power couple are so influential that they even have their own nickname, Kimye – but their relationship has not been a smooth ride! In April 2012, two years after the couple first met, Kanye released the track Theraflu, with lyrics that stated: "And I'll admit, I fell in love with Kim 'round the same time she had fell in love wit' him. Well, that's cool, baby girl, do ya thing." Kim was married to Kris Humphries at the time, but fast forward to December 2012 and Kanye broke the news that Kim was pregnant with their first baby during a show in Atlanta. Kim confirmed the news on her website, with North West being welcomed into the world in June 2013. The couple married in May 2014, with Saint West born the following year, Chicago West in 2018 and Psalm West in 2019.  

john legend
Photo: © Getty Images
3/11

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen 

Model Chrissy Teigen and singer John Legend first met in 2007 on the set of All of Me star's 2007 Stereo music video, where Chrissy played his love interest. The two married in 2013 and have two children together, daughter Luna and son Miles.

KEEP CLICKING FOR MORE PHOTOS...

alicia keys
Photo: © Getty Images
4/11

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz

One of the world's most talented pairs, Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz first made headlines in May 2009 when hip hop producer Kasseem 'Swizz Beatz' Dean – in the process of divorcing his wife Mashonda – revealed he and Alicia were dating. "What we have is so precious," he told New York's Daily News.

 In May 2010, the couple made the exciting double announcement that they were engaged and expecting their first baby. They tied the knot in July of that year on the Mediterranean island of Corsica, and welcomed their son Egypt in the October. Their second son, Genesis Ali Dean was born in December 2014. 

bella hadid
Photo: © Getty Images
5/11

The Weeknd and Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid and singer The Weeknd split after two years of dating in 2016, when the singer moved on to Selena Gomez. However, the couple re-kindled their relationship in 2018 and have been going from strength to strength ever since. 

justin
Photo: © Getty Images
6/11

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

Justin and Hailey first met in 2009 after her father introduced the pair but only began dating in 2016. In an interview with GQ, the pop star said that Hailey "someone who he really loves" but also that he did not want to "commit" to anything. Following several break ups and reunions, the pair finally committed to their relationship in September 2018 when they married in a marriage license courthouse in New York. 

jennifer lopez
Photo: © Getty Images
7/11

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez 

The A-list couple began dating in 2017, with Alex proposing to the American actress, singer and dancer in March 2019 with a massive diamond ring whilst the couple were on a romantic vacation. In 2018, Jennifer opened up to Harper's BAZAAR about their relationship: "We understand each other's lives in a way that most other people couldn't. We both entered the public eye in our early 20s and overachieved right from the start. And that affects every dynamic in your life, from your family to your work to your relationships. We have a similar makeup."

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian shares never before seen wedding snaps - and reveals how big day almost went wrong

justin timberlake
Photo: © Getty Images
8/11

 Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake found the love of his life in Jessica Biel, who he married in 2012. The couple share  a four-year old son, Silas. The pair publicly support each other on their social media platforms and it's clear these two are in it for the long haul- one of our absolute favourite power couples!

robbie
Photo: © Getty Images
9/11

Robbie and Ayda Williams

Take That star Robbie Williams and Ayda have three children together, Theodora, 6, Charlton, 4, and Colette, 8 months. The X Factor judges met in July 2006 and married in Beverly Hills in August 2010. 

The pair are exceptionally close, with Robbie admitting he heavily relies on Ayda, telling BBC Radio 2 in 2016 that he is no longer likely to "fall off the rails" now he is a family man. Adding, "I was trying to fill in all the blanks that were in my soul (before Ayda and the children) and that didn't make sense. I got to the top of the mountain and it was like, 'Ow I'm still in pain." He went on to explain to Chris Evans: "Then the wife came, then the kids came, and now it all make sense…because souls are depending on me. My wife depends on me, my kids depend on me. I haven't got the excuses to fall off the rails, to maybe not turn up to this interview, to watch what I'm saying. It's a blessing."

READ MORE: Taylor Swift joins ex Joe Jonas' new wife Sophie Turner on The Graham Norton Show

sharon osbourne
Photo: © Getty Images
10/11

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne 

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne married in 1982, with the Black Sabbath lead vocalist and The X Factor judge meeting through Sharon's father who managed the heavy metal band at the time.

Sharon started dating Ozzy in 1979 after taking over his management as a solo artist. The couple have three children together: Aimee, 35, Kelly, 34, and Jack, 33. Their marriage has been difficult, with Ozzy battling from addiction.
 In May 2019, Sharon Osbourne candidly spoke about her own battle with her mental health that lead her to attempt to take her own life, explaining: "My husband found me and took me to the hospital."

rochelle
Photo: © Getty Images
11/11

Marvin and Rochelle Humes

Marvin Humes started dating The Saturdays' star Rochelle Wiseman in March 2010. Five months later, the couple decided to move in together and on 31 December 2011, shared the happy news that they were engaged.

 The couple tied the knot in July 2012 at Blenheim Palace and in November of the same year they announced they were expecting their first baby together. Alaia-Mai was welcomed into the world in May 2013 and became an older sister to the couple's second child Valentina Raine after she was born in 2017. 

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...