Music's most powerful couples - from Jay Z and Beyoncé to Marvin and Rochelle Humes

The music industry seems like a scary world, with break ups and divorces happening here, there and everywhere but we've gathered music's most powerful couples to show fans that some still truly love and support each other. From Jay Z and Beyoncé to Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, here are our favourite power couples within the music industry…
Jay Z and Beyoncé
The undisputed king and queen of the music world are Jay Z and Beyoncé. The power couple were first linked together after Beyoncé appeared on the rapper's 2002 track Bonnie & Clyde. Afterwards, they went on to collaborate on Beyoncé's solo hits Crazy in Love and Déjà vu.
In April 2008, the couple secretly married in New York. Although they kept quiet about the nuptials for months, Beyoncé eventually told Essence magazine that she didn't want the drama of a big wedding. "It's been my day so many days already," she said. "We've been together a long time… We always knew it would happen."
In August 2011, Beyoncé delighted fans when she announced her first pregnancy at the MTV VMAs. "I have a surprise," teased the singer as she cradled her bump. The singer's rep later confirmed that the pop star and her husband were expecting their first child. On 7 January 2012, they welcomed their daughter Blue Ivy Carter into the world. The new parents said in a statement at the time: "Her birth was emotional and extremely peaceful, we are in heaven… She was delivered naturally at a healthy 7lbs and it was the best experience of both our lives."
In February 2017, Queen Bey shocked the world when she announced she was pregnant again, this time with twins. Beyoncé confirmed the birth of daughter Rumi and son Sir Carter on her Instagram in July 2017, having given birth to the duo a month earlier.