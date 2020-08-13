After all the sleepless nights and cold sweats, A-level results day has arrived and school leavers across the country will finally find out if they have made the grades to attend their top university choices. Whether students decide to carry on to further education or not, going to university is not the be-all and end-all. Perhaps the world would be slightly less colourful if Richard Branson hadn't decided to pursue selling records aged 16, or Kanye West had continued his studies at Chicago State University instead of fulfilling his musical ambitions.
Take a look at 19 successful VIPs who reached the top of their industries without obtaining a degree.
Simon Cowell
Music mogul Simon Cowell left school after taking his GCE O levels. He started working as a runner on Stanley Kubrick's The Shining before breaking into the music industry.
